Mavs’ legend Dirk Nowitzki not sure when he can start practicing again

DALLAS – Dirk Nowitzki has been working feverishly in an effort to get back onto the court.
But asked Tuesday when can everyone expect to see him practicing again, the Dallas Mavericks’ 13-time All-Star said: "I don’t know. I’ll just do more day-by-day and then we’ll see how it is at the end of the week.’’
Nowitzki has missed 19 of the Mavs’ 24 games this season as he attempts to recover from a strained right Achilles. The 19-year veteran has sat out the last 10 games and hasn’t played since the Nov. 23 home game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Owner Mark Cuban was hopeful that his franchise player could start practicing at some point this week.
