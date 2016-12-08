NBA schedule-maker interferring with Euless Trinity’s ability to see Myles Turner

DALLAS – To paraphrase a famous line from musical superstar Britney Spears, oops, they did it again.
While its customary for teams to have an issue with the NBA schedule-maker in some form or fashion, it now has cramped a Texas high school basketball team’s style.
Euless Trinity High School coach Mark Villines and his players were really looking forward to seeing Indiana Pacers center/forward Myles Turner play the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night at American Airlines Center. Turner played his high school ball at Euless Trinity and has been credited with turning that school’s basketball program around.
Turner is so well-loved in his community that the city of Euless had a Myles Turner Day this past summer, filled with a jam-packed pep rally. They even retired Turner’s high school jersey.
But the basketball team won’t get to see Turner make his lone appearance at AAC this season. That’s because while the Pacers are playing the Mavs in Dallas, Euless Trinity will be playing in a tournament in Keller.
"From a basketball standpoint we’re not going to be able to make that game because we have a tournament, so that stinks,’’ Villines said. "The scheduling kind of went bad.
"We play a tournament in Keller tomorrow night, so we won’t get to go and I won’t get to go. But I know they are several administrators and people here and friends of his are going to be there.’’
When told Villines wasn’t going to be able to attend Friday’s game, he was shocked. The two are joined at the hip and went through a lot together during his prep days.
That’s why Turner said of Friday’s game: "Knowing coach Villines, he’s probably going to find a way to be there."
Turner made his lone appearances at AAC last year during his rookie campaign in the NBA, and he estimates 85-90 of his family members and friends were on hand for the festivities. He thinks that number will be significantly lower Friday, but he’s not sure.
What Turner is sure of is how special it is to play a game in his own backyard.
"It’s very special, because I have a lot of support,’’ Turner said. "That’s the biggest thing.
"I have a lot of teachers, old AAU coaches, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and just people that I grew up with come out and they cheer me on.’’
A 6-11, 243-pounder, Turner is a hot commodity in the Euless/Bedford communities. Hence, last Feb. 11, Euless mayor Linda Martin proclaimed that day the Myles Turner Day.
"Them actually setting aside a day for him, I think meant more to him than anything,’’ Villines said. "Just the fact that the city recognized him and what he’s done, and of course having the pep rally this year to retire his jersey, I think those kinds of things mean a lot for the school.
"And they mean a lot more to the community and it’s just keeping him engaged. It’s great to have a person like that.’’
Turner said he will be focused on trying to help the Pacers collect another victory. While he’ll get a chance to go home, he’s remindful that this is a business trip for Indiana.
"It’s always excited to come back home,’’ Turner said. "I love to be back home in Dallas, and I hear it’s kind of cold right now.
"I’m not looking forward to that, but it’s all good. I’m really excited to come back and play in front of my hometown fans.’’
Dwain Price: 817-390-7760, @dwainprice
