Dirk Nowitzki is out indefinitely with a strained right Achilles

1:35 Star Wars stormtrooper keeps misfiring in FWPD recruitment video Pause

0:41 Rangers GM Jon Daniels discusses potential trades this winter

1:14 One dead, one hospitalized after shooting in Arlington

9:16 Titletown, TX., episode 16: Thankful for Playoff Football

1:32 Aledo's defense comes up big, scores 42-14 win over Boswell

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

0:53 Maren Morris at SXSW 2016

0:53 Suspect flees after stabbing 1 with bowie knife in Dallas

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant