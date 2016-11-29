Mavs forward Nicolas Brussino had Thanksgiving dinner at Carlisle’s home

Dallas Mavericks rookie forward Nicolas Brussino was one of the guests coach Rick Carlisle had over his house to eat and fellowship on Thanksgiving.
But Carlisle made sure a special guest was also on hand to help with the language barrier since Brussino, who is from Argentina, just started taking English classes last month.
“We had a lady in town who used to nanny for us back in Indianapolis who speaks Spanish fluently,” Carlisle said. “And so I felt it was a good situation to invite him because there would be somebody who could translate a little bit.
“His English is getting better, but it’s a work in progress.”
The Mavs are very high on Brussino, a 23 year old who is averaging two points and eight minutes per game. And last Thursday, before the Mavs flew to Cleveland later that afternoon to prepare for Friday’s game against the Cavs, Carlisle wanted to share a little holiday spirit with Brussino.
“They don’t have Thanksgiving in Argentina, so I wanted to ask him if he had any plans,” Carlisle said. “And if not, help him experience an American holiday that’s unlike anything that they do over there (in Argentina).
“It was good, we enjoyed having him and I think he enjoyed having the opportunity to be with some folks. He’s getting new experiences every single day.”
