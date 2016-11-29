Dirk Nowitzki will miss at least the next two games with a sore right Achilles

DALLAS – That soreness in Dirk Nowitzki’s right Achilles will prevent him from playing in the Dallas Mavericks’ next two games.
The 13-time All-Star forward will miss Wednesday’s home game against the San Antonio Spurs and will not travel to Charlotte for Thursday’s game against the Hornets.
"He’s out for at least two games,’’ coach Rick Carlisle said after Tuesday’s practice. "He’s making gradual progress, but not enough to play him right now, so that’s where we are.’’
Nowitzki has missed nine of the past 11 games with the sore Achilles, which flared up in training camp. In all, the 38-year old has played in just five of the Mavs’ 16 games.
The Mavs (3-13) will be at an obvious disadvantage playing any team – especially the 14-3 Spurs – without Nowitzki. But he also missed the Nov. 21 game in San Antonio, which the Mavs narrowly lost, 96-91.
"It’s different, of course, with a guy that’s (the) sixth all-time (leading scorer) like we all always say,’’ forward Justin Anderson said. "Dirk’s amazing.
"But if we don’t have him right now we’ve got to hold it down for him until he gets back.’’
