Mavs hoping Nowitzki will have a full recovery by sometimes next month

DALLAS – Under no circumstances will the Dallas Mavericks find the need to rush Dirk Nowitzki back onto the court.
They plan to protect their franchise player at all cost with his and the team’s long-term health as the first order of business.
Case in point was Sunday’s home game against New Orleans. Despite losing eight games in a row and despite being in desperate need of a win, the Mavs didn’t play Nowitzki against the Pelicans because they wanted him to rest his sore right Achilles.
"The important thing is that we are doing the right things to get him to a full recovery,’’ coach Rick Carlisle said. "He’s come a long way in the four plus-week period, but it’s an Achilles strain and its taken time.
"We have to do whatever is right here to make sure that he is gradually working his way back into this.’’
Nowitzki has been suffering through this Achilles injury since training camp, and been in and out of the lineup. The 13-time All-Star played opening day against Indiana, missed two games, played against Utah and Portland, missed eight games, and then played 20 minutes against the Los Angles Clippers last Wednesday and 27 minutes against the Cleveland Cavaliers last Friday before resting again against the Pelicans.
Owner Mark Cuban said he’s not concerned about Nowitzki’s injury lingering all season.
"It’s dramatically better and that’s why he played the other night,’’ Cuban said. "He just felt it again, and there’s no reason to take a chance, and we’re just being cautious.’’
Carlisle isn’t for sure if Nowitzki will play in Wednesday’s home game against the San Antonio Spurs. He just knows the Mavs are not rushing into anything regarding their 38-year old superstar.
"The way this is going it’s probably not going to be one day he’s going to come in and he’s going to be fully recovered,’’ Carlisle said. "This recovery is going to take some time – a full recovery.
"My hope is that it can be complete sometime in December –sooner than later. We just got to be patient with it. He’s too important to us, he’s been too important to us and if we have to play without him we’ll play without him.’’
Dwain Price: 817-390-7760, @dwainprice
