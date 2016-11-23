Williams eyeballing a return, while the Clippers attend the Cowboys’ game

DALLAS -- Deron Williams said he’s getting close to playing in a game after missing eight of the previous nine games.
However, the Dallas Mavericks’ veteran point guard couldn’t say for sure when he’ll be able to play again.
"I’m starting to feel better,’’ Williams said on Wednesday. "I did pretty much everything yesterday in practice – we didn’t go live, so I didn’t get a chance to really test it out.
"But it was a little sore afterwards, so I just what to kind of be cautious with it, but knowing that I need to get back out here as soon as possible.’’
Williams acknowledged that it’s been extremely difficult watching the Mavs -- they lost to the Los Angles Clippers 124-104 on Wednesday at American Airlines Center -- slip to 2-12 and take ownership of the league’s worst record.
"That’s why I tried to play against Boston (last Wednesday),’’ Williams said. "It didn’t really work the way I planned it, but I definitely want to get back out here and help this team win some games.’’
Williams played 10 minutes against the Celtics before his body wouldn’t allow him to play any more.
"I just got an MRI again yesterday, so there was no further damage and it’s healing,’’ Williams said. "But it definitely got really, really tight to the point where it felt almost like it did when I injured it.
"So at that point I didn’t want to risk tearing it or pulling it even more.’’
While Williams remain sidelined, Dirk Nowitzki did play his first game Wednesday after missing eight straight games with a sore right Achilles. And center Andrew Bogut was back after missing Monday’s loss in San Antonio with a calf injury.
But the Mavs still don’t know when guards Devin Harris (toe) and J. J. Barea (calf) will play again. Harris could be playing sometimes late next week, while Barea has no timetable for his return.
"I’m just feeling better, doing my treatments, doing everything I can,’’ Barea said. "I’m going to definitely make sure it’s ready to go, but it’s better than what I thought it was going to be, so hopefully it won’t take that long.
"If I go to the ocean in Puerto Rico and put my feet in the sand it’ll heal faster. ‘’
With so many injured players in street clothes, it has afforded more playing time for the Mavs’ young players. And that could pay huge dividends down the road.
"These guys are getting some really unbelievable experience, which is going to help them as time goes along,’’ coach Rick Carlisle said. "They’re fighting hard out there, so we’ve just got to continue to do that and keep putting ourselves in a position to win games.’’
Still, the Mavs know they need to start winning games before things start to really get out of hand.
"It’s such a long year,’’ Carlisle said. "We’ve just got to stay the course every day and get the team better, get the young guys better, get healthier and go from there.
"I always have, I guess, an eye on the big picture on the one hand, but this is a day-to-day thing. And as we get guys back we’re going to have to manage their comebacks the right way, too.’’
Clippers going to Cowboys-Redskins game
Between playing on the road against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night and playing on the road against the Detroit Pistons on Friday night, the Los Angeles Clippers have decided to stop in Arlington and see their favorite team play.
And that team is the Dallas Cowboys.
Guard Chris Paul and center DeAndre Jordan are among several members of the Clippers who claimed the Cowboys as their favorite team. Even Clippers assistant coach Mike Woodson is a huge Cowboys fan.
"This team has a lot of Cowboys’ fans,’’ Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. "It’s amazing.
"Blake (Griffin) kind of goes with whoever the team’s in first, and he actually says that, so at least he’s honest about it. But Chris and DJ and Woody, I don’t understand how they all became Cowboy fans, but they are."
Jordan grew up in Houston and used to be a Houston Oilers fan. But when the Oilers left Houston for Tennessee in 1996, that’s when Jordan became a Cowboys fan.
In fact, when a reporter said to Jordan before Wednesday’s game: "I didn’t know you were a Cowboys fan,’ Jordan responded by saying: "Yeah, I am. Don’t you start that stuff!’’
Rivers, who grew up in Chicago, is not one who will be hoping the Cowboys beat the Redskins.
"I don’t dislike the Cowboys at all -- they’re no threat to me,’’ Rivers said. "I’m a Bears fan.
"Football season has ended for me for the most part. I’ve never watched more college football to see who we’re going to draft in my life."
Rivers, though, questioned some of the Cowboys fans.
"By the way, I’m just going to say --- and I’m not going to call any of you guys bandwagon -- but this is the first time you guys have mentioned Cowboys in like four years,’’ Rivers said. "So that’s all I’m going to say.
"I haven’t heard one word about the Cowboys.’’
Rivers said he was in a Dallas restaurant and folks were talking Cowboys.
"What’s this clothing store -- Stanley Korshak?,’’ Rivers asked. "They have never mentioned the Cowboys’ name.
"That’s all they were talking about today. I said, ‘Wow, things have changed.’ ‘’
Carlisle wishes Felton was with Mavs
At times like this, when his team is besieged with injuries at point guard, coach Rick Carlisle misses a player like combo guard Raymond Felton.
Felton was a key figure for the Mavs the past two years, including a savior last season who helped Carlisle’s squad each the playoffs. But when Felton became a free agent last summer, he was spurned by the Mavs and eventually signed a contract with the Los Angeles Clippers for the veteran’s minimum.
"Felton played great for us and I wish we would have brought him back,’’ Carlisle said. "He was a big difference-maker for us last year and was probably one of the big reasons we got to the playoffs.
"You look at the full year and everything that happened form start to finish. We were bringing (Chandler) Parsons back slowly early and Ray was filling in and starting in games when (Parsons) didn’t play and starting in the second half of games when Parsons didn’t play in the second half, and we were winning a lot of those games because of what he was giving us.’’
So why didn’t the Mavs bring Felton back?
"It was a franchise decision and we’ll leave it at that,’’ Carlisle said. "I just think it’s very important to acknowledge how important he was to our season last year.
"I have real strong feelings about him as a person and a player and as a guy who’s persevered in this league and continues to play at a really high level.’’
Asked how was he able to get Felton at such a low salary, Clippers coach Doc Rivers said: "I begged. I begged. I really begged hard.’’
Carlisle probably wishes the Mavs would have begged harder to keep Felton.
"He’s a winner,’’ Carlisle said. "He was the ultimate pro here for two years.
"The Clippers are very lucky to have him.’’
