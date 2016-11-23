LA Clippers hand Mavericks their seventh straight loss, 124-104

DALLAS -- The losing continued for the Dallas Mavericks.
Austin Rivers scored 22 points to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 124-104 victory over the Mavs on Wednesday night at American Airlines Center. It was the seventh straight loss for the Mavs (2-12) and mark the first time they’ve lost seven in a row since Feb. 9-19, 1999 during Dirk Nowizki’s rookie season.
Nowitzki returned Wednesday after missing eight straight games with a sore right Achilles. The 13-time All-Star, who is on a minutes restriction, played 19 minutes and finished with 10 points and six rebounds and was 3-of-10 form the field.
Harrison Barnes led the Mavs with 22 points on 10-of-19 shots, Wesley Matthews tallied 18 points, Justin Anderson popped in 12 points and Jonathan Gibson added 11 points. Besdies Rivers, the Clippers, who own the NBA;s best record at 14-2, got 18 points from Chris Paul and 16 from DeAndre Jordan.
The Mavs will play the world champion Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland on Friday. Meanwhile, the Clippers will attend Thursday’s huge NFL game in Arlington between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins before boarding a plane and playing in Detroit on Friday.
