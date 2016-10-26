Hungry to see the Mavs? Deron Williams has a Big D Will Burger

A Big D burger for Big D.
Dallas Mavericks guard Deron Williams and American Airlines Center executive chef Mark Mabry have created the Big D Will Burger that will be sold in concessions stands (106, 114 and 118) throughout the month of November.
The burger will be available at concessions beginning with the Friday, Nov. 4 game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
As for the burger, it’s a grilled 1/3 pound burger with jalapeno cheddar brioche, smoked bacon, chopped red onion, shaved romaine, vine ripened tomato, Monterey Jack Cheese and Chipotle Mayo served with onion rings.
Williams joins Dirk Nowitzki and Justin Anderson in dabbling in the food industry at the AAC.
Last season, Nowitzki had the Dirkburger and Anderson had the Just-In-Time burger.
