Mavs still renovating new practice facilities

DALLAS – The Dallas Mavericks’ new practice facilities will not be ready when the team holds its annual Media Day on Monday at 12:30 p.m.
Thus, the Mavs will have Media Day at American Airlines Center. They also may wind up staging their entire training camp, which starts Tuesday, at AAC.
"It’s getting close,’’ said Donnie Nelson, the president of basketball operations. "Those guys are working 24/7.’’
Owner Mark Cuban purchased a building in the Design District earlier this year, with plans for a state-of-the-arts practice facility. The building is presently being renovated so the Mavs will have about 30,000 square feet of space to operate with, which is nearly twice as much space that they have at their current practice court in the bowels of AAC.
The new practice facilities will have two basketball courts and much larger locker rooms, weight rooms and training camps than the Mavs have at AAC, where there’s only one small practice court with no place to sit. The AAC practice court also has just eight baskets, while the new facilities will almost double that amount.
Cuban, Nelson, head coach Rick Carlisle and the assistant coaches will each have their own office in the new facilities. There also will be space for the trainers, video and analytics staffs, and a workroom for the media.
In fact, the Mavs’ entire basketball operations staff will move into the new digs. However, the current office space at AAC will remain so the staff can use it on the days the Mavs have a game.
"We’re trying to get it ready so we can head over there at some point during training camp,’’ Nelson said. "I’m not sure exactly what the timeline is.
"But the extra space, the extra court, the extra office space is much needed and we’re really looking forward to it.’’
The new facilities are located about half-a-mile from AAC just on the other side of I-35. A walkway will eventually be built which will allow fans to park at the practice facilities and walk to AAC on game nights.
"It’s literally kind of right across the parking lot and the highway,’’ Nelson said. "The fact that it’s so close is great.
"We will still utilize our practice court and the offices inside AAC. But this is going to be a nice opportunity for us to spread out a little bit and have a second home.’’
