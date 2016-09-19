Full Court Press

Mavs sign Williams, boost roster to 20 players

By Dwain Price

DALLAS

The Dallas Mavericks have 20 players on their roster after signing free agent guard C. J. Williams to a contract Monday.

In 34 games last season for JDA Dijon Bourgogne in France, Williams averaged 11.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and one steal per contest. The 6-5, 225-pounder also was a member of the summer league teams the San Antonio Spurs sent to Salt Lake City and Las Vegas earlier this summer.

A Fayetteville, N.C., native, Williams played for Giorgio Tesi Group Pistoia in Italy during the 2014-’15 season, for the D-League’s Los Angeles D-Fenders in the 2013-’14 campaign, and for Michelin Etha Engomis Nicosia in Cyprus during the 2012-’13 season.

Williams played for North Carolina State (2008-’12) and helped the Wolfpack advance to the Sweet 16 in 2012. As a senior Williams averaged 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals, but went undrafted.

Training camp opens Sept. 27, and their first preseason game is Oct. 1 in Boosier City, La., against the New Orleans Pelicans.

