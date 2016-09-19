Mavs sign Williams, boost roster to 20 players

The Dallas Mavericks have 20 players on their roster after signing free agent guard C. J. Williams to a contract Monday.
In 34 games last season for JDA Dijon Bourgogne in France, Williams averaged 11.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and one steal per contest. The 6-5, 225-pounder also was a member of the summer league teams the San Antonio Spurs sent to Salt Lake City and Las Vegas earlier this summer.
A Fayetteville, N.C., native, Williams played for Giorgio Tesi Group Pistoia in Italy during the 2014-’15 season, for the D-League’s Los Angeles D-Fenders in the 2013-’14 campaign, and for Michelin Etha Engomis Nicosia in Cyprus during the 2012-’13 season.
Williams played for North Carolina State (2008-’12) and helped the Wolfpack advance to the Sweet 16 in 2012. As a senior Williams averaged 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals, but went undrafted.
Training camp opens Sept. 27, and their first preseason game is Oct. 1 in Boosier City, La., against the New Orleans Pelicans.
