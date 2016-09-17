Star-Telegram sportswriter tries out for D-League team

PLANO -- My thighs hurt. And my legs, ankles, calves, arms, feet, hip and gluteus maximus.
Body parts that I didn’t even know I had? They hurt, too.
I tried out for the Texas Legends’ D-League basketball team on Saturday at Prestonwood Baptist Church. Let’s just say I survived.
Calgon, please take me away!
My takeaway from Saturday’s three games that I played in is that I have a much greater appreciation for all the running and jumping and twisting and turning and diving on the floor for loose balls that these players have to endure. That stuff looks easy sitting on press row – until you get out there and try it yourself.
I failed to score a point on this bucket list of a day. But I had two assists, one block and six rebounds. Oh wait, one of the coaches told me I had my hands on some more rebounds.
"You had some Tyson Chandler-type rebounds,’’ he said.
Well, in that case. I pulled down 17 big boards!
I was 0-of-4 from the field, and 0-of-1 from the free throw line.
One of the first players I saw when I walked in the gym was Satnam Singh, who is 7-2 and 290 pounds. I thought, “Uh-uh. I’m getting ready to lose my lunch.’’
But Singh didn’t play on Saturday. Unfortunately for me, Chris Brown did play.
Brown dunked on me, too, which should surprise absolutely no one. I don’t think he knew who I was, but I don’t think he cared, either.
Hey, Chris. I’m just a skinny sportswriter trying to do a story here. Lighten up, bro.
Chris is 6-11 and 250 pounds and 25 years old and played at Oregon State.
I’m 6-6 and 205 pounds (soak and wet) and 62 years old and played on my friend’s 8-foot goal back in Silsbee, TX.
Advantage Chris Brown.
Or as Donald Trump would say, HUGE ADVANTAGE Chris Brown. This dude is really good, and I totally expect to see him playing on the NBA level one day.
Now about that facial?
"I didn’t see him underneath, but mom told me to respect my elders,’’ Brown said of the posterizing dunk he plastered me with. "I just did my job and went up and dunked it.’’
Sure Chris, sure. Whatever.
Picking on an old man. You ought to be ashamed of yourself.
D210 TV reporter Tamara Jolee, who showed up and took some video of this historic event – please burn it -- said: "There’s nothing more refreshing than a person who can laugh at themselves and try new things.’’
Actually, I got a few props from Legends owner Donnie Nelson and Legends coach Bob MacKinnon.
"Congratulations, you made history,’’ Nelson said. "I think the oldest guy that we had tryout before you that came in was actually 40, so you beat him by 22 years.
"The odds are that it’s also a D-League record as well. I was just waiting for you to break out one of those old school sky hooks, but you stayed with the new school.’’
Asked how did that 62-year old guy perform, MacKinnon said: "That guy was terrific. I thought he was the story of the day. He was hip-checking guys and elbowing guys in the post, and knocking guys.
"One guy went up and tried to dunk on him and he almost knocked him on his (rear end). That 62-year old guy had that old man toughness going today.’’
I did shake one guy one time, but blew the wide open layup. I’m not going to be able to sleep tonight.
"You had a little dipsy-do,’’ Nelson said. "It didn’t fall for you, but it looked really good.
"You got 9.5 on the Richter scale. The Russian judges would have given you 9.5 on that one.’’
Before we got started, one of the coaches told me that if I wanted to come out of the game if I was tired or winded, just tug on the front of my shirt and he would get me out of the game. Thank God I never tugged on my shirt, although I did get winded.
I spoke to three classes and to the men’s and women’s basketball teams at my university _ Schreiner University – on Thursday. I hopped on a plane and spent Friday in Houston celebrating my mom’s 87th birthday.
My mom is in a hospital, so I spent the night on a hospital couch, and got up at 3:30 a.m. and caught a 7 o’clock flight to Dallas on Saturday morning.
But I took a B-12 vitamin and drank some water before going out to do battle against Brown and company. I tried to channel my inner George Gervin, but it just wasn’t happening.
"When he first stepped on the court, I’m like, ‘Oh, wow, the hoop dreams are still there,’ ’’ Brown told Jolee. "He performed good, he held his own, we battled under the goal.’’
You know I never really saw that dunk by Brown go through the rim. I just ducked and noticed everyone was jogging back up to court, so I figured, oh well, now I know how Shawn Bradley felt during his NBA days.
Coach MacKinnon came to my defense on Brown’s dunk, saying: "I don’t think it counts. It only counts if you saw it. And I didn’t see it.
"I saw that 62-year old guy grab about 15 rebounds today -- that’s what I saw. I don’t know many guys that would come out and do what you did today and I think it’s a terrific thing.’’
Yep, it was a fun-filled occasion. But now I’m hurting in places that I didn’t even know I had.
But those "17 big boards’’ sure felt good.
Calgon, you can take me away now.
Dwain Price: 817-390-7760, @dwainprice
