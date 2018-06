Jay Bilas of ESPN says Michael Porter Jr. will be a top-five selection in the 2018 NBA Draft...if he can stay healthy.

The health bit might be a problem

On Tuesday, ESPN reported that the talented forward had to cancel his second pro day, scheduled for this coming Friday in Chicago, due to a strained hip.

The Missouri Tigers product has insisted he's fine, even though he missed all but three games of his freshman season recovering from microdiscectomy spinal surgery in November.

