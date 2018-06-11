Report: Luka Doncic has decided whether or not to remain in this year's NBA Draft

Luka Doncic will keep his name on the 2018 NBA Draft early-entry list, a source told ESPN.
Doncic, an early-entry candidate, could have removed his name from the list of players eligible for selection by forwarding his intentions to the NBA league office. The deadline is 5 p.m. on Monday.
Several weeks ago, Doncic told reporters that he hasn't decided if he will make the jump from Europe to the NBA next season.
The Mavericks have the No. 5 overall pick and are expected to be a potential landing spot for Doncic.
