Watch the pregame fesivities from Dirk Nowitzki's celebrity baseball game

Dallas Mavericks Dirk Nowitzki takes batting practice at Dr. Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, TX, Thursday, June 7, 2018. The Dirk Nowitzki's 2018 Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game is set for Friday, June 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco.
Here's a tour of Steph Curry's charlotte home, which is now on the market. Variety magazine is referring to it as the former Charlottean’s “starter mansion.” The home is 7,650 square feet, located in an upscale guard-gated development in the Waxha
The Mavericks signed their top draft pick Dennis Smith Jr. to a 4-year rookie contract Wednesday which would pay the standout point guard around $2.7 Million per season in the first two years. Dallas holds team options on the 3rd and 4th years.