Dirk's baseball game creates more magic as two Santa Fe shooting survivors throw out first pitch

The best moment of Dirk Nowitzki's Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game came before either team took the field.

This marked the 17th annual hosting of the event as current and former members of the Cowboys and Mavericks took to the diamond in the name of charity. Nowitzki, Dennis Smith Jr., Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliot and DeMarcus Ware were just a few of the big names to line the first and third-base lines for the national anthem.

Mark Cuban even suited up, wearing a single dollar sign as his jersey number.

But the real heroes of the night were on the mound and behind the plate for the ceremonial first pitch.

This week, survivors of the recent Santa Fe High School shooting – Rome Shubert, Trenton Beazley and Noah Silva–were invited to out the first pitch. Rome and Trenton play on the Santa Fe High School baseball team, and Noah plays on the basketball team.

All three were shot during the incident.