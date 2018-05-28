Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) hits the court during the team introductions before the game as they play the Milwaukee Bucks in preseason NBA game Bucks at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017.
Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) hits the court during the team introductions before the game as they play the Milwaukee Bucks in preseason NBA game Bucks at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) hits the court during the team introductions before the game as they play the Milwaukee Bucks in preseason NBA game Bucks at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Dallas Mavericks

Dirk Nowitzki carries shot glasses to the stage for Justin Timberlake in Dallas

By Prescotte Stokes III

pstokes@star-telegram.com

May 28, 2018 09:56 PM

Dallas

Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki has brought the crowd at the American Airlines Arena to their feet countless times, but on Saturday night he did it in a whole new way.

During pop star Justin Timberlake's two-day stop at the arena for his "Man of the Woods" tour, he brought Nowitzki to the stage with the big man carrying a tray of shot glasses.

"Hey y'all know this big fella right here?" Timberlake asked the crowd to a thunderous round of cheers.

He went on to say that Nowitzki came to see him after one of his first shows in Dallas years ago. He said during the conversation backstage Nowitzki asked him, "Why did you not close with 'Rock Your Body'?"

The crowd cheered with laughter mixed in. Timberlake said that advice from Nowitzki was a good idea, but he said he quickly responded with, "Why you don't have a ring though?" as the crowd laughed.

Timberlake's solo career began in 2002 when he released his first album, "Justified," nine years before the Mavericks defeated the Miami Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals to claim their first and only title.

Timberlake ended the story by saying since he and Nowitzki had that conversation, "The rest is history."

Afterward, he continued the concert and gave shout-outs to one of his band mates and one of his dancers who were from the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Musician Justin Timberlake was asked about a possible `N Sync reunion and a Janet Jackson appearance in his return to the Super Bowl halftime show, but he ruled out that special guests would show up during a press conference Thursday. He did predi McClatchyAP

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  