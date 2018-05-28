Dirk Nowitzki carries shot glasses to the stage for Justin Timberlake in Dallas

Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki has brought the crowd at the American Airlines Arena to their feet countless times, but on Saturday night he did it in a whole new way.

During pop star Justin Timberlake's two-day stop at the arena for his "Man of the Woods" tour, he brought Nowitzki to the stage with the big man carrying a tray of shot glasses.

"Hey y'all know this big fella right here?" Timberlake asked the crowd to a thunderous round of cheers.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

He went on to say that Nowitzki came to see him after one of his first shows in Dallas years ago. He said during the conversation backstage Nowitzki asked him, "Why did you not close with 'Rock Your Body'?"

The crowd cheered with laughter mixed in. Timberlake said that advice from Nowitzki was a good idea, but he said he quickly responded with, "Why you don't have a ring though?" as the crowd laughed.

Timberlake's solo career began in 2002 when he released his first album, "Justified," nine years before the Mavericks defeated the Miami Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals to claim their first and only title.

Timberlake ended the story by saying since he and Nowitzki had that conversation, "The rest is history."

Afterward, he continued the concert and gave shout-outs to one of his band mates and one of his dancers who were from the Dallas-Fort Worth area.