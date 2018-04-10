Dirk Nowitzki returning to Mavs, but says 'it's hard to commit farther than 1 year'

Dirk Nowitzki will play for the Dallas Mavericks next season.

After that, who knows.

At a news conference prior to the season finale against Phoenix Tuesday evening, Nowitzki reiterated he wasn't retiring, but said "It's hard for me at this point to commit farther than one year and say one year is it. I want to see how it goes."

The superstar is recovering from ankle surgery and will miss the final three games of this season, including Tuesday's game against the Suns at the American Airlines Center.

"I'm hoping this ankle will give me a lot of relief next year and we'll go from there," Nowitzki said. "It (recovery) will be three or four weeks. It's going to take some time unfortunately. It's also the reason I went and got a head start on it. At my age, recovery takes a little longer."

The Mavericks (24-57) fell out of contention early and were never able to make any kind of playoff run.

"If we had started off the season a little better we wouldn't be in this situation," Nowitzki said. "We had one of the toughest schedules in basketball and it really put us behind the eight ball. It was tough and then frustration took over."





Nowitzki averaged 24.7 minutes, 12 points and 5.7 rebounds this season.

"We're hoping that we're going to get some good players in draft, some good players in free agency," Nowitzki said. "I think we have some nice pieces. We have to keep adding and go from there."