Pistons outlast Mavericks in OT, ruin Motley's career-best game

Reggie Jackson scored 12 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter and overtime as the Detroit Pistons beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-106 on Friday night.
Andre Drummond added 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Pistons, who had six scorers in double figures.
Johnathan Motley led the Mavericks with career highs of 26 points and 12 rebounds.
Detroit led 101-98 with a minute left in regulation, but Dallas coach Rick Carlisle kept starters Harrison Barnes, Dwight Powell and Dennis Smith Jr. on the bench.
Luke Kennard missed a clinching 3-pointer, and after Dallas turned the ball over, Jackson missed a shot that would have made it a five-point game with 30 seconds left.
Motley tied the score with a 3 with 10.1 seconds left, and Jackson’s buzzer-beater bounced off the front rim.
Detroit moved ahead 110-105 with 1:29 in overtime, and after a Dallas offensive foul, Jackson’s floater sealed the victory.
With both teams eliminated from playoff contention and playing short-handed, the quality of play suffered. On one first-quarter possession, the Pistons were forced into a 3-point try by Drummond as the shot clock expired. Drummond missed and fell to 0-for-10 on 3s this season and 5 for 29 in his six-year career.
Maxi Kleber’s buzzer-beating jumper gave the Mavericks a 54-53 lead at halftime. Motley and Barnes had 13 points each for Dallas, while Anthony Tolliver and Henry Ellenson combined for 20 points at Blake Griffin’s power-forward spot.
Neither team was able to take control in the third quarter, but a late 3 by Langston Galloway gave the Pistons a 78-75 lead going into the final 12 minutes of regulation.
The Mavericks began the fourth with a 10-2 run, but couldn’t hold the advantage.
Tip-ins
Mavericks: Three of Dallas’ top five scorers – Jose Juan Berea (rib strain), Dirk Nowitzki (ankle) and Wesley Matthews (leg) – missed the game. … Nowitzki averaged 19.7 points and 8.0 rebounds in 19 games in Detroit, all at the Palace of Auburn Hills. This would have been his first, and possibly only, game at Little Caesars Arena.
Pistons: Reggie Bullock sat out with swelling in his left knee, while Griffin missed his fifth straight game with an ankle injury. . Drummond needs 48 rebounds in the final three games to become the first NBA player to average 16 per game since Dennis Rodman in 1996-97. Rodman, who did it five times with the Pistons, San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls, is the only player to average 16 for a season since Moses Malone in 1978-79.
Up next
Mavericks: At the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday in their last road game of the season.
Pistons: At the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.
Pistons 113, Mavericks 106, OT
Dallas
24
30
21
26
5
—
106
Detroit
22
31
25
23
12
—
113
Dallas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Barnes
31:05
6-13
3-4
4
0
2
17
Motley
40:09
11-19
3-3
12
2
2
26
Powell
27:45
4-10
3-3
7
2
1
13
Finney-Smith
37:01
6-12
0-0
10
4
4
15
Smith Jr.
31:05
2-12
3-4
3
8
3
7
Harrison
20:53
1-6
0-0
0
0
3
3
McDermott
18:41
2-3
0-0
0
1
0
5
Collinsworth
18:33
2-4
0-0
1
3
2
4
Kleber
16:14
3-4
0-0
6
2
2
7
Jones
12:10
1-3
1-4
2
0
0
4
Ferrell
11:24
2-6
0-0
1
4
1
5
Totals
265
40-92
13-18
46
26
20
106
Percentages: FG .435, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 13-39, .333 (Finney-Smith 3-6, Barnes 2-6, Powell 2-8, McDermott 1-1, Jones 1-2, Kleber 1-2, Ferrell 1-3, Motley 1-3, Harrison 1-5, Smith Jr. 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 12 (14 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Collinsworth 2, Ferrell, Kleber, Powell). Turnovers: 12 (Finney-Smith 2, Motley 2, Smith Jr. 2, Collinsworth, Ferrell, Harrison, Kleber, McDermott, Powell). Steals: 7 (Motley 2, Ferrell, Finney-Smith, Jones, Powell, Smith Jr.).
Detroit
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Johnson
39:08
4-10
2-3
6
4
2
11
Tolliver
34:49
6-9
0-0
3
2
4
16
Drummond
42:20
9-13
1-6
16
5
3
19
Jackson
35:05
11-18
1-2
0
7
2
24
Kennard
27:14
1-5
0-0
5
2
2
2
Galloway
25:56
5-14
1-2
4
1
1
15
Ellenson
18:11
4-10
2-2
5
0
1
11
Smith
17:55
4-6
0-0
2
3
3
9
Ennis III
13:42
1-3
2-2
1
0
0
4
Moreland
10:40
1-4
0-0
7
0
1
2
Totals
265
46-92
9-17
49
24
19
113
Percentages: FG .500, FT .529. 3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (Tolliver 4-6, Galloway 4-7, Smith 1-2, Jackson 1-3, Johnson 1-3, Ellenson 1-5, Drummond 0-1, Ennis III 0-1, Kennard 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 11 (8 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Drummond 2, Johnson, Smith). Turnovers: 11 (Drummond 2, Ellenson 2, Kennard 2, Smith 2, Tolliver 2, Jackson). Steals: 6 (Johnson 2, Drummond, Galloway, Smith, Tolliver). Att.—18,768 (21,000). T—2:13. Officials—Brian Forte, Kevin Scott, Kane Fitzgerald
