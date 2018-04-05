Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki has season-ending ankle surgery

Dirk Nowitzki will miss the final three games of the NBA regular season after undergoing a minor ankle surgery on Thursday morning, the team announced Thursday morning.

The Mavericks forward did not make the trip to Orlando for the team's 105-100 loss to the Magic on Wednesday night.

Recently, the 13-time All Star said that he expects to return for his 21st NBA season.

Guard J.J. Barea will also miss the remainder of the season with an oblique strain.

The Mavericks are currently are tied for the fourth-worst record in the NBA standings.

Dallas will travel to face the Philadelphia 76ers and the Detroit Pistons, before they host the Phoenix Suns in the regular season finale on April 10.