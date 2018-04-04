Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber played only 11 minutes but scored 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting from the floor in Wednesday's loss to Rodney Purvis and the Orlando Magic.
Dallas Mavericks

Short-handed Mavs roll out 'B' team, get pegged with 'L' in Orlando

By Dick Scanlon

The Associated Press

April 04, 2018 08:53 PM

Orlando, Fla.

Rookie Jamel Artis had 18 points for his second straight career high to help the Orlando Magic beat the depleted Dallas Mavericks 105-100 on Wednesday night.

Artis was coming off a 16-point game Tuesday night in a victory at New York.

Aaron Gordon led the Magic with 20 points without playing in the fourth quarter. Gordon scored 16 points in the first quarter, leading the Magic to a 14-point lead. Bismack Biyombo had 12 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high five assists.

Jalen Jones led Dallas with 15 points. Johnathan Motley added 14 points and eight rebounds in his first NBA start, and Kyle Collinsworth came off the bench for 14 points and nine rebounds. The Mavericks listed seven players out with injuries including Dirk Nowitzki, the 19-year veteran who missed only his second game of the season.

Two straight dunks by Motley got Dallas back in the game in the second quarter and the Mavericks kept it close for the rest of the way. Dorian Finney-Smith missed an open 3-pointer that could have put Dallas ahead with just over two minutes left.

Artis and former Magic G League teammates Khem Birch and Rodney Purvis combined for 16 of Orlando’s 28 points in the final quarter.

Tip-ins

Mavericks: Nowitzki, who played 25 minutes Tuesday night in a win over Portland, did not make the trip. “There'll be more information tomorrow,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “That’s really all I’m authorized to say at this point.” . . . G Dennis Smith (left knee) and F Harrison Barnes (rest) also sat out the game.

Magic: C Nikola Vucevic (rest), F Jonathan Isaac (left ankle), G Jonathon Simmons (right wrist) and G Evan Fournier (left knee) did not play. . . . Isaac has missed 51 games in his rookie season.

Up next

Mavericks: At Detroit on Friday night.

Magic: Host Charlotte on Friday night.

Magic 105, Mavericks 100

Dallas

22

29

23

26

100

Orlando

33

23

21

28

105

Dallas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Finney-Smith

35:15

5-15

2-2

6

2

2

14

McDermott

20:10

3-9

1-2

2

1

2

7

Motley

41:15

6-11

2-4

8

1

4

14

Barea

9:43

2-5

0-0

2

4

0

4

Harrison

41:41

5-10

0-0

4

2

4

13

Collinsworth

34:56

5-13

4-5

9

6

5

14

Jones

27:10

6-15

1-2

7

0

4

15

Ferrell

17:24

2-6

2-2

1

7

1

7

Kleber

11:40

5-5

0-0

4

1

1

12

Mejri

0:45

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

240

39-89

12-17

43

24

23

100

Percentages: FG .438, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Harrison 3-6, Kleber 2-2, Finney-Smith 2-6, Jones 2-7, Ferrell 1-4, Barea 0-1, Collinsworth 0-2, McDermott 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 11 (15 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones). Turnovers: 11 (Jones 3, Barea 2, Collinsworth 2, Finney-Smith, McDermott, Mejri, Motley). Steals: 3 (Collinsworth, Harrison, Motley). Technical Fouls: coach Mavericks (Defensive three second), 8:46 first; coach Mavericks (Defensive three second), 7:28 third.

Orlando

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Gordon

25:41

8-16

2-2

4

1

2

20

Hezonja

34:46

5-14

1-2

8

4

1

12

Biyombo

22:23

4-4

4-5

12

5

2

12

Augustin

18:29

2-7

2-2

2

1

1

8

Iwundu

31:42

1-9

3-4

7

1

3

5

Artis

31:44

8-13

1-1

0

0

0

18

Mack

26:49

5-7

2-6

3

9

2

13

Birch

25:37

3-5

4-5

8

5

2

10

Purvis

23:00

3-11

0-0

3

1

2

7

Totals

240

39-86

19-27

47

27

15

105

Percentages: FG .453, FT .704. 3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Augustin 2-4, Gordon 2-6, Mack 1-2, Artis 1-3, Purvis 1-5, Hezonja 1-6, Iwundu 0-3). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 13 (14 PTS). Blocked Shots: 10 (Hezonja 3, Birch 2, Artis, Biyombo, Gordon, Iwundu, Purvis). Turnovers: 13 (Biyombo 3, Artis 2, Gordon 2, Hezonja 2, Iwundu 2, Augustin, Mack). Steals: 4 (Hezonja 2, Biyombo, Gordon). Att.—18,112 (18,846). Officials—Leroy Richardson, Mitchell Ervin, Bill Kennedy

