Dennis Smith Jr. stole the ball. Then, he threw it down.

Late in the fourth quarter of the Dallas Mavericks 115-109 win over the Portland Trailblazers, the Mavs clung to a six-point lead at the American Airlines Center.

At the top of the key, the rookie point guard stole the ball. And as it bounced past the middle of the court, he did this:

DSJ BOUNCES IT TO HIMSELF FOR THE DUNK!!! #DALvsPOR pic.twitter.com/SyYekxozPI — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) April 4, 2018

Enough said.