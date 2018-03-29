These former Mavs are headed to Basketball Hall of Fame

Former Dallas Mavericks Jason Kidd and Steve Nash along with Grant Hill will be part of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2018, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
A formal announcement of the full 2018 Hall of Fame class will take place in San Antonio this weekend at a Final Four news conference.
Kidd was selected by the Mavs with the second overall pick in 1994 when he went on to win the Rookie of the Year, and played for Dallas from 1994-96, briefly during the 1996-97 season, and then again from 2008-12 when he helped the franchise win its only NBA title.
He was selected to 10 NBA All-Star games before venturing into coaching where he was the head coach for the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.
Nash played for the Mavs from 1998-2004, winning an MVP during the 2004-05 season and then again the following season with the Phoenix Suns.
They'll join Dennis Rodman, Alex English and Adrian Dantley as the only former Mavs players to be in the Hall of Fame. Former Dallas coach Don Nelson was inducted in 2012.
The class will be enshrined in Springfield, Mass. on Sept. 7.
Maurice Cheeks will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018, according to Wojnarowski.
Other finalists include Ray Allen, Chris Webber, Charles "Lefty" Driesell, Rudy Tomjanovich, Baylor coach Kim Mulkey, Katie Smith, Tina Thompson, longtime NBA official Hugh Evans and the 1953-58 Wayland Baptist University teams.
