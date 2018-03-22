Remember the Kentucky basketball twins? One of them signed with the Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks announced that they've signed guard Aaron Harrison to a 10-day contract.

The terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The former Kentucky Wildcats star was at practice on Thursday.

Aaron Harrison on hand at the Mavericks' shootaround Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/GnYHE0vCqp — Eddie Sefko (@ESefko) March 22, 2018

Harrison went undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft and joined the Charlotte Hornets at the Orlando Pro Summer League. In two seasons with the Hornets, Harrison averaged 0.7 points and 0.7 rebounds per game (he played in 26 games in total).

This season, Harrison is averaging 18.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 26.9 minutes for the Reno Bighorns of the NBA G-League.

The Richmond, Texas, native played two seasons at Kentucky, where he lead the Wildcats to back-to-back Final Four appearances. As a senior at Fort Bend Travis High School, Harrison and his twin brother, Andrew, were both named McDonald’s All-Americans. Andrew currently plays for the Memphis Grizzlies.