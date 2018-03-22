Aaron Harrison signed a 10-day contract with the Dallas Mavericks.
Aaron Harrison signed a 10-day contract with the Dallas Mavericks. Chuck Burton The Associated Press
Aaron Harrison signed a 10-day contract with the Dallas Mavericks. Chuck Burton The Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks

Remember the Kentucky basketball twins? One of them signed with the Mavericks

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

March 22, 2018 02:17 PM

The Dallas Mavericks announced that they've signed guard Aaron Harrison to a 10-day contract.

The terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The former Kentucky Wildcats star was at practice on Thursday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Harrison went undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft and joined the Charlotte Hornets at the Orlando Pro Summer League. In two seasons with the Hornets, Harrison averaged 0.7 points and 0.7 rebounds per game (he played in 26 games in total).

This season, Harrison is averaging 18.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 26.9 minutes for the Reno Bighorns of the NBA G-League.

The Richmond, Texas, native played two seasons at Kentucky, where he lead the Wildcats to back-to-back Final Four appearances. As a senior at Fort Bend Travis High School, Harrison and his twin brother, Andrew, were both named McDonald’s All-Americans. Andrew currently plays for the Memphis Grizzlies.

More Videos

Steph Curry's Charlotte 'starter mansion' is for sale. Take a look inside 80

Steph Curry's Charlotte 'starter mansion' is for sale. Take a look inside

Pause
Johnathan Motley: the Mavericks' next undrafted rookie steal? 103

Johnathan Motley: the Mavericks' next undrafted rookie steal?

Dorian Finney-Smith on being leader on Mavs' Vegas squad 94

Dorian Finney-Smith on being leader on Mavs' Vegas squad

Rookie Dennis Smith Jr. is signed and sealed for Mavericks 81

Rookie Dennis Smith Jr. is signed and sealed for Mavericks

State's Gottfried on point guard Dennis Smith 239

State's Gottfried on point guard Dennis Smith

NC State's Dennis Smith: 'There's no part of me that thinks I'm not ready for anything' 162

NC State's Dennis Smith: 'There's no part of me that thinks I'm not ready for anything'

NC State's Dennis Smith's massive dunk in victory at Duke 21

NC State's Dennis Smith's massive dunk in victory at Duke

Dallas Mavericks #1 pick Dennis Smith Jr. is in town 123

Dallas Mavericks #1 pick Dennis Smith Jr. is in town

How many swings does it take for Mark Cuban to bring down a locker room? 190

How many swings does it take for Mark Cuban to bring down a locker room?

Mark Cuban demolishes the Mavs locker room 117

Mark Cuban demolishes the Mavs locker room

Watch die-hard Dallas Mavericks fan Dianne Garcia ramble about her love for the Dallas Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki and his loyalty to his team. Courtesy of Dianne Garcia

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Steph Curry's Charlotte 'starter mansion' is for sale. Take a look inside 80

Steph Curry's Charlotte 'starter mansion' is for sale. Take a look inside

Pause
Johnathan Motley: the Mavericks' next undrafted rookie steal? 103

Johnathan Motley: the Mavericks' next undrafted rookie steal?

Dorian Finney-Smith on being leader on Mavs' Vegas squad 94

Dorian Finney-Smith on being leader on Mavs' Vegas squad

Rookie Dennis Smith Jr. is signed and sealed for Mavericks 81

Rookie Dennis Smith Jr. is signed and sealed for Mavericks

State's Gottfried on point guard Dennis Smith 239

State's Gottfried on point guard Dennis Smith

NC State's Dennis Smith: 'There's no part of me that thinks I'm not ready for anything' 162

NC State's Dennis Smith: 'There's no part of me that thinks I'm not ready for anything'

NC State's Dennis Smith's massive dunk in victory at Duke 21

NC State's Dennis Smith's massive dunk in victory at Duke

Dallas Mavericks #1 pick Dennis Smith Jr. is in town 123

Dallas Mavericks #1 pick Dennis Smith Jr. is in town

How many swings does it take for Mark Cuban to bring down a locker room? 190

How many swings does it take for Mark Cuban to bring down a locker room?

Mark Cuban demolishes the Mavs locker room 117

Mark Cuban demolishes the Mavs locker room

Steph Curry's Charlotte 'starter mansion' is for sale. Take a look inside

View More Video