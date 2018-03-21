Female pioneer Nancy Lieberman becomes head coach in men's BIG3 pro league

Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman is returning to the basketball sidelines as a head coach again.

And in a men's pro basketball league again.

Lieberman has been hired as the next coach of the BIG3's Power. The BIG3 is a half-court, 3-on-3 basketball league featuring mostly retired NBA players and founded by Ice Cube. It had eight teams in its inaugural 2017 season.

Lieberman takes over for Clyde Drexler, who became the league's commissioner last week.

Lieberman's decorated resume includes eight years in the Women's Professional Basketball League and WNBA as a player. She has coached in the WNBA, NBA D-League (now named the G League) as head coach of the Texas Legends, an affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks, and in the NBA as an assistant with the Sacramento Kings.

She has also been a sports broadcaster for ESPN and ABC.

The 2018 BIG3 Draft is scheduled for April 12 live on FS1 and the FOX Sports GO and FOX Sports apps. The 2018 season begins June 22 at the Toyota Center in Houston.