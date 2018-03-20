As season winds down, multiple Mavericks games moved to new TV channels

Can't find the Dallas Mavericks on TV? You're probably not looking in the right place.

There has been a local broadcast schedule change for five of the team's final 12 regular-season games.

Three games, March 30 vs. Minnesota, April 1 at Cleveland and April 10 vs. Phoenix, have been moved to FOX Sports Southest-PLUS. The Minnesota and Portland games were originally on Fox Sports Southwest. The Cleveland game was moved from NBA-TV.

Two other games, April 3 vs. Portland and April 6 at Detroit, have been changed to KXTA-21. Both were originally on FSSW.

Here's another look at the new schedule:

March 30 vs. Minnesota – FSSW-PLUS

April 1 at Cleveland – FSSW-PLUS

April 3 vs. Portland – KTXA-21

April 6 at Detroit – KTXA-21

April 10 vs. Phoenix – FSSW-PLUS





The Mavericks play at New Orleans tonight. Tipoff is 7 p.m. on Fox Sports Southwest.