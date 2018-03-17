The Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki looks for somewhere to pass while drawing the attention of Brooklyn defender Jarrett Allen.
Dallas Mavericks

Brooklyn blows double-digit lead but still holds off Mavs

By Adry Torres

The Associated Press

March 17, 2018 09:23 PM

New York

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 23 points, D'Angelo Russell had 22 and the Brooklyn Nets recovered after blowing a double-digit lead to beat the Dallas Mavericks 114-106 on Saturday night.

DeMarre Carroll had 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Caris LeVert and Joe Harris each chipped in 11 points for the Nets, who snapped a three-game skid.

Dallas rookie Dennis Smith Jr. scored 21 points but left with 3:30 remaining in the third quarter after spraining his left ankle. Dwight Powell had 18 points and reserve Yogi Ferrell had 12 points and 12 assists for the Mavericks, who dressed only 10 players.

Dallas was also sluggish early after losing in overtime Friday night at Toronto. The Nets took advantage, jumping to an 11-0 lead in the first quarter.

Brooklyn led by 14 points before the Mavericks recovered late in the second quarter, cutting the lead to 59-56 with 9-2 run to end the half.

Smith gave Dallas its first lead of the game in the third quarter with 8:06 remaining, stripping the ball from Russell and dunking to cap an 8-2 run that put the Mavericks ahead 70-68.

Dirk Nowitzki later hit a 3 and Smith followed with a pull-up jumper to put the Mavs up 80-70 with 5:36 left before Brooklyn charged back.

Dirk going strong

Nowitzki played in his 1,463rd game, moving past Kevin Garnett into fifth place in the NBA career list. The 39-year-old Nowitzki, who last summer signed on for two more years with the Mavericks, also played Friday night in Toronto and has played in 10 back-to-back sets this season.

Tip-ins

Mavericks: Veteran guard J.J. Barea was inactive due to a left rib muscle strain. Forwards Nerlens Noel and Harrison Barnes were held out to rest.

Nets: Guard Allen Crabbe (illness) was ruled out. He was replaced in the starting five by reserve Joe Harris. … Have eclipsed 30 points in the first quarter of their last three games. … F Dante Cunningham was held out due to a concussion he suffered Friday night in Philadelphia.

Up next

Mavericks: Close out their four-game trip at New Orleans on Tuesday.

Nets: Host Memphis on Monday.

Nets 114, Mavericks 106

Dallas

24

32

33

17

106

Brooklyn

30

29

29

26

114

Dallas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

McDermott

41:56

3-9

0-0

5

0

2

6

Nowitzki

27:28

4-10

3-3

7

2

2

13

Powell

28:50

7-10

2-2

5

2

4

18

Collinsworth

17:26

1-6

2-2

7

1

2

4

Smith Jr.

23:01

9-17

1-1

2

5

2

21

Ferrell

32:10

5-16

0-0

5

12

1

12

Jones

29:26

6-15

2-3

7

1

5

16

Kleber

20:32

2-4

2-2

1

1

2

8

Motley

19:09

4-5

0-1

6

1

1

8

Totals

240

41-92

12-14

45

25

21

106

Percentages: FG .446, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 12-22, .545 (Nowitzki 2-2, Powell 2-2, Jones 2-3, Kleber 2-3, Smith Jr. 2-5, Ferrell 2-6, McDermott 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 10 (9 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Smith Jr. 2, Kleber). Turnovers: 10 (Collinsworth 3, Motley 2, Nowitzki 2, Powell 2, Ferrell). Steals: 5 (Jones, Kleber, Nowitzki, Powell, Smith Jr.).

Brooklyn

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Carroll

35:38

7-12

1-1

12

3

0

19

Hollis-Jefferson

31:52

9-16

5-6

5

4

3

23

Allen

28:00

2-5

3-4

6

1

1

7

Harris

32:14

4-8

2-2

3

1

2

11

Russell

28:40

9-17

0-1

4

7

2

22

Dinwiddie

30:59

4-7

2-2

5

4

3

12

LeVert

27:19

5-11

1-3

4

3

2

11

Acy

18:58

3-8

0-0

2

3

1

9

Okafor

6:20

0-0

0-0

2

0

0

0

Totals

240

43-84

14-19

43

26

14

114

Percentages: FG .512, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 14-36, .389 (Carroll 4-8, Russell 4-9, Acy 3-7, Dinwiddie 2-4, Harris 1-5, Hollis-Jefferson 0-1, LeVert 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 10 (15 PTS). Blocked Shots: 6 (Allen 4, Acy, Dinwiddie). Turnovers: 10 (Russell 3, Dinwiddie 2, Allen, Carroll, Harris, Hollis-Jefferson, Okafor). Steals: 4 (Allen, Carroll, Dinwiddie, Hollis-Jefferson). Att.—13,877 (17,732).

