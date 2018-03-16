Toronto stretched to OT by Mavs but wins franchise-record 11th straight

DeMar DeRozan made the game-winning basket in overtime and the Toronto Raptors rallied to match the longest winning streak in franchise history, extending their season-best run to 11 by beating the Dallas Mavericks 122-115 on Friday night.
DeRozan scored 29 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 21 points and 12 rebounds as the Eastern Conference-leading Raptors won for the 18th time in 19 games. Kyle Lowry got the night off to rest as the Raptors played the second game of the back-to-back.
Delon Wright and Fred VanVleet each scored 14 points, helping Toronto improved to an NBA-best 29-5 at home.
Dallas had won three of four. Harrison Barnes scored 27 points for the Mavericks, Dennis Smith Jr. had 19 and J.J. Barea 18.
Up 84-78 to begin the fourth, Dallas stretched its lead to 101-93 on a jump shot by Barnes with 5:43 remaining, but four points from DeRozan cut it to 101-97 with 4:32 left.
Toronto kept coming, pulling within two on a pair of free throws by DeRozan and, after a Dallas turnover, tying it at 106 on DeRozan’s jumper with 1:15 to go in regulation.
Each team turned the ball over before Barnes missed a jumper with 24 seconds left and VanVleet grabbed the rebound. After a timeout, DeRozan let the clock wind down before driving and kicking to Ibaka, who missed a potential game-winning shot. DeRozan also missed before the buzzer, sending it to overtime.
VanVleet and Dallas’ Dwight Powell each made a 3 in overtime before DeRozan drove for the tiebreaking basket with 53 seconds left.
Valanciunas sealed it by making five of six at the free-throw line in the final 10 seconds.
Toronto also extended its franchise-record streak of games with 100 or more points to 22.
Tip-ins
Mavericks: Five of Dallas’ 12 turnovers came in the fourth quarter. … C Salah Mejri (strained right hamstring) missed his third straight game and will not play Saturday at Brooklyn.
Raptors: F OG Anunoby returned to the starting lineup after missing the previous eight games because of a sprained right ankle. … F Norman Powell (sprained left ankle) missed his second straight game … Wright started in Lowry’s place. … Toronto signed F Nigel Hayes to a second 10-day contract.
Up next
Mavericks: Visit Brooklyn on Saturday night. Dallas has won three straight road games in the series.
Raptors: Host Oklahoma City on Sunday afternoon. Toronto has lost two straight to the Thunder.
Raptors 122, Mavericks 115 (OT)
Dallas
27
33
24
22
9
—
115
Toronto
29
25
24
28
16
—
122
Never miss a local story.
Dallas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Barnes
39:40
11-20
4-5
5
3
2
27
D.Powell
33:10
3-4
2-4
8
2
5
9
Nowitzki
24:28
4-6
0-0
5
1
1
8
Finney-Smith
23:09
2-4
1-1
3
1
3
5
Smith Jr.
36:15
9-23
1-2
4
4
4
19
Ferrell
32:09
6-14
0-0
1
1
2
12
Noel
27:03
2-4
2-2
6
3
6
6
Barea
18:54
8-12
0-0
1
6
1
18
McDermott
15:43
2-2
0-0
1
4
2
6
Warney
7:18
1-1
2-2
2
0
0
4
Kleber
7:11
0-1
1-2
0
0
1
1
Totals
265
48-91
13-18
36
25
27
115
Percentages: FG .527, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (McDermott 2-2, Barea 2-4, D.Powell 1-1, Barnes 1-3, Kleber 0-1, Finney-Smith 0-2, Nowitzki 0-2, Smith Jr. 0-2, Ferrell 0-5). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 10 (14 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Noel 3, Nowitzki 2). Turnovers: 10 (Smith Jr. 5, Barea 2, Barnes 2, D.Powell). Steals: 7 (Noel 5, Barnes, Smith Jr.).
Toronto
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Anunoby
19:22
2-3
0-0
2
0
3
4
Ibaka
35:01
5-10
0-0
7
2
5
12
Valanciunas
22:59
7-9
7-8
12
1
3
21
DeRozan
41:24
8-23
12-14
4
6
1
29
Wright
38:40
6-15
0-0
5
6
1
15
VanVleet
30:34
5-12
1-2
4
8
2
14
Siakam
29:34
5-6
2-3
3
1
1
12
Miles
22:16
3-9
4-4
5
0
1
10
Poeltl
18:20
1-1
0-0
2
1
2
2
Miller
6:50
1-3
0-0
1
1
2
3
Totals
265
43-91
26-31
45
26
21
122
Percentages: FG .473, FT .839. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Wright 3-7, VanVleet 3-8, Ibaka 2-5, DeRozan 1-3, Miller 1-3, Anunoby 0-1, Miles 0-3). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 13 (17 PTS). Blocked Shots: 8 (Poeltl 2, Anunoby, Ibaka, Siakam, Valanciunas, VanVleet, Wright). Turnovers: 13 (DeRozan 3, Anunoby 2, Miller 2, Ibaka, Miles, Poeltl, Siakam, Valanciunas, Wright). Steals: 5 (Wright 2, DeRozan, Ibaka, Poeltl). Att.—19,800 (19,800). T—2:31.
Comments