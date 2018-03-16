FBI subpoena to NC State requested information on Mavericks rookie Dennis Smith Jr.

Dallas Mavericks rookie guard Dennis Smith Jr. has been named in a federal subpoena issued to North Carolina State University in the FBI's investigation into allegations of corruption in college basketball, according to The Raleigh News & Observer.
N.C. State released the subpoena Friday after The News & Observer made a public records request.
The FBI also wants information on former Coach Mark Gottfried and members of his staff, according to the report.
Smith is among several players named in a federal investigation that includes players, coaches and a sports agency. The investigation centers around violating the "NCAA's amateurism rules," according to a Yahoo Sports report in February.
ASM, a sports agency headed by Andy Miller, is at the center of the report.
More than 20 players and approximately 20 schools were cited in the report..
Smith, who played at North Carolina State for one season, was the Mavericks' first pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, ninth overall.
According to the report, Smith had connections with former ASM Sports agent Christian Dawkins, who was one of the 10 people arrested in September for their involvement in bribery and corruption schemes.
