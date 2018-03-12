Report: Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews out for the season with a broken leg

Wesley Matthews will miss the rest of the season due to a broken leg, sources told ESPN.
The organization stated that he sustained a "fracture to his right proximal fibula" during the first quarter of Dallas' 114-80 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Matthews, however, managed to play the rest of that game.
According to reports, the fracture was revealed by an MRI on Monday.
The Mavericks have 15 games remaining in the season.
Never miss a local story.
Matthews was averaging 12.7 points and 2.7 assists before the leg injury.
Comments