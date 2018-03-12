Wesley Matthews was averaging 12.7 points per game before sustaining a broken leg.
Dallas Mavericks

Report: Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews out for the season with a broken leg

By Peter Dawson

March 12, 2018 05:12 PM

Wesley Matthews will miss the rest of the season due to a broken leg, sources told ESPN.

The organization stated that he sustained a "fracture to his right proximal fibula" during the first quarter of Dallas' 114-80 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Matthews, however, managed to play the rest of that game.

According to reports, the fracture was revealed by an MRI on Monday.

The Mavericks have 15 games remaining in the season.

Matthews was averaging 12.7 points and 2.7 assists before the leg injury.

