Dallas Mavericks

NBA says it's reviewing sexual assault allegations against Mark Cuban

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

March 08, 2018 09:57 AM

The NBA announced that they are now reviewing sexual assault allegations against Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

On Tuesday, a report was released that named Mark Cuban in a complaint in Portland that dealt with an investigation regarding an alleged sexual assault charge that was cited in the Willamette Week.

Following that investigation, according to the Willamette Week, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office determined there was insufficient evidence to press criminal charges against Cuban, calling the allegation "unfounded."

On Wednesday, the organization suspended their general manager of Mavs gaming, Roger Caneda. The reason for the suspension is that the franchise uncovered a racist tweet from 2016, an unnamed source told the Dallas Morning News.

That same source also said that while Caneda did not work for the team in 2016, there was still enough evidence to warrant an investigation.

The Mavericks' gaming department is an NBA-approved video-game project aimed at bringing in new fans to the NBA.

Two weeks ago, Sports Illustrated published a large expose detailing a culture of sexual misconduct within the franchise's business office.

