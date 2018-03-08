Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban sits with new CEO Cynthia Marshall during the game against the Indiana Pacers, Monday evening, February 26, 2018 played at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban sits with new CEO Cynthia Marshall during the game against the Indiana Pacers, Monday evening, February 26, 2018 played at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban sits with new CEO Cynthia Marshall during the game against the Indiana Pacers, Monday evening, February 26, 2018 played at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks suspend team's general manager of gaming for racist tweet

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

March 08, 2018 12:11 AM

The Dallas Mavericks can't stop generating negative headlines.

On Wednesday, the organization suspended their general manager of Mavs gaming, Roger Caneda. The reason for the suspension is that the franchise uncovered a racist tweet from 2016, an unnamed source told the Dallas Morning News.

That same source also said that while Caneda did not work for the team in 2016, there was still enough evidence to warrant an investigation.

The Mavericks' gaming department is an NBA-approved video-game project aimed at bringing in new fans to the NBA.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Two weeks ago, Sports Illustrated published a large expose detailing a culture of sexual misconduct within the franchise's business office. On Tuesday, a report was released that named Mark Cuban in a complaint in Portland that dealt with an investigation regarding an alleged sexual assault charge.

Following that investigation, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office determined there was insufficient evidence to press criminal charges against Cuban, calling the allegation "unfounded."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Steph Curry's Charlotte 'starter mansion' is for sale. Take a look inside

View More Video