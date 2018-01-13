Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes (40) steals the ball as Los Angeles Lakers center Brook Lopez chases him and Lakers coach Luke Walton watches Saturday in Dallas.
Dallas Mavericks

Growing pains: Mavs, Dennis Smith Jr. don’t sustain aggressiveness in loss to Lakers

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

January 13, 2018 06:01 PM

DALLAS

Dennis Smith Jr. wants to become one of the best point guards in the NBA. The Dallas Mavericks rookie is flashing potential to reach that level and impressed on a day when he went against fellow 2017 first-round pick Lonzo Ball.

But chalk up Saturday afternoon’s 107-101 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers as another growing experience.

Smith dazzled in the first half before faltering in the second half as the Mavericks blew a 10-point fourth quarter lead at the American Airlines Center.

Smith had a game-leading 17 points at halftime, shooting 6-of-11 from the field. In the second half, though, Smith was held to six points and went 2-of-8 from the field, including 0-for-4 from 3-point range.

“I was just being super aggressive [in the first half], that’s all it was, stepping into my shots with a bunch of confidence,” Smith said. “Second-half, they didn’t really do anything impressive. They were throwing a bunch of different guys at me … trying to keep a fresh body. It wasn’t really anything.”

So Smith should’ve kept that aggressiveness up in the second half?

“Yeah, I should’ve been more aggressive,” said Smith, who had a team-leading 23 points, the third-most in his young career.

Smith went on to say that he also played within the Mavericks’ system.

“It’s the schemes, you know? We’ve got certain things drawn up,” Smith said. “That’s what it is.”

It marked a disappointing day for the Mavericks, who had won their previous two games. But, as coach Rick Carlisle pointed out, it’s hard to win games when you’re out-rebounded 59-39 and connect on just 11-of-43 3-point attempts (25.6 percent).

Despite the disappointment of a loss, Smith’s performance served as a positive. He more than held his own against Ball in the first matchup between two highly-touted guards from the 2017-18 rookie class.

Smith couldn’t have had a better second quarter in helping the Mavs take a 52-46 lead at the break.

The Mavs had a 17-2 run in that quarter, including seven points by Smith in a two-minute stretch. Smith flushed home a fast-break dunk with 4:39 left, and then had an impressive drive on the baseline for an up-and-under basket to tie the game at 43 with 3:54 left.

Smith went on to knock in a 3-pointer in that stretch.

“I thought Dennis was great,” Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes said. “He was aggressive, running the show, attacking the rim, getting big baskets for us. I think the sky’s the limit.”

As stated, Smith had 17 points in the opening half. Ball, meanwhile, had just two on 1-of-6 shooting with five rebounds and two assists in the first half.

Ball finished with nine points on 4-of-13 shooting, including 1-of-7 from 3-point range, with seven assists and seven rebounds.

Smith said he had no added motivation facing another rookie guard.

“I always focus on being the best me and doing the things I’m capable of,” Smith said.

As far as Ball, Smith said: “Zo was just out there being Zo, man. He’s cool. He was just chillin’.”

Smith described his “chillin’ ” remark as simply meaning Ball had an even keel approach throughout the entire game.

In the end, though, neither Smith or Ball could be considered the player of the game. That honor belonged to Lakers forward Julius Randle, the Plano Prestonwood product who had one of his best games, right in front of his hometown.

Randle finished with 23 points and a game-high 15 rebounds.

Randle made the game-deciding shot in overtime, banking in a turnaround jumper to put the Lakers ahead 106-101 with 18.3 seconds left.

“He was tremendous,” Carlisle said. “It is the best I have seen him play in person. He has had some OK games against us, but never one like this.”

As for Smith and the Mavs, Carlisle felt there were positives. Carlisle felt Smith earned all of his team-leading 39:08 minutes.

But, as it’s been the case much of this season, Carlisle said: “This is a game that all of our guys will learn from.”

L.A. Lakers

31

15

24

25

12

107

Dallas

20

32

21

22

6

101

L.A. Lakers

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Ingram

13:54

2-2

0-0

6

1

4

Randle

33:33

9-15

5-6

15

5

23

Lopez

17:28

3-11

0-0

3

1

8

Ball

43:05

4-13

0-0

7

1

9

Caldwell-Pope

40:42

5-8

5-8

5

4

17

Kuzma

35:32

8-13

1-2

10

3

18

Clarkson

30:27

9-18

0-0

3

0

19

Nance Jr.

19:27

1-6

0-0

7

4

2

Hart

12:07

1-2

0-0

2

4

2

Ennis

9:55

1-6

0-0

1

4

3

Brewer

8:50

0-1

2-2

0

4

2

Totals

265

43-95

13-18

59

31

107

Percentages: FG .453, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Caldwell-Pope 2-3, Lopez 2-6, Kuzma 1-2, Ennis 1-3, Clarkson 1-4, Ball 1-7, Hart 0-1). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 14 (17 PTS). Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 14 (Randle 7, Clarkson 2, Kuzma 2, Caldwell-Pope, Ennis, Hart). Steals: 4 (Ball, Hart, Kuzma, Lopez).

Dallas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Barnes

38:36

7-21

2-2

5

1

17

Matthews

39:06

5-10

4-4

1

3

17

Nowitzki

23:57

1-7

3-4

8

0

6

Ferrell

42:51

5-14

0-0

10

2

11

Smith Jr.

39:08

8-19

4-4

2

1

23

Powell

30:12

6-7

1-3

4

4

13

Harris

19:02

1-3

6-8

3

2

9

Barea

18:35

1-9

2-3

3

1

5

Mejri

12:43

0-0

0-0

3

3

0

Kleber

0:50

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

Totals

265

34-90

22-28

39

17

101

Percentages: FG .378, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 11-43, .256 (Matthews 3-6, Smith Jr. 3-9, Harris 1-3, Barea 1-5, Barnes 1-5, Nowitzki 1-5, Ferrell 1-10). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 8 (8 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Nowitzki). Turnovers: 8 (Smith Jr. 3, Harris 2, Barea, Barnes, Powell). Steals: 5 (Barnes 2, Ferrell, Nowitzki, Smith Jr.). Technical Fouls: coach Rick Carlisle, 2:27 first.

Att.—20,209 (19,200). T—2:25.

Officials—Marc Davis, Kevin Scott, Matt Boland

