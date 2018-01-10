Why are these courtside Mavericks fans going nuts for a 15-point win over the Magic?

There weren’t any last-second, game-winning jumpers or game-saving blocks at the conclusion of the Dallas Mavericks’ 114-99 blowout victory over the Orlando Magic at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday night.

But that didn’t stop a group of Mavericks’ fans sitting court-side from going absolutely bananas.

Heading into the game, the two teams had combined for 25 wins and 56 losses. So why was this group of around a half-dozen or so fans celebrating like the team had just won a playoff round?

There is no way to say for sure, but the celebration was noticeable.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The attendance for the game was 19,306. The Mavericks have now sold out 660 consecutive regular-season home games, which is an NBA-best sellout streak.

After the horn sounded, the party exchanged a bounty of high-fives, and one fan even released a righteous fist-pump.

The Mavericks’ next home game is Saturday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Will there be an encore?