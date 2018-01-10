The Dallas Mavericks have sold out 660 consecutive regular-season home games.
Dallas Mavericks

Why are these courtside Mavericks fans going nuts for a 15-point win over the Magic?

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

January 10, 2018 06:02 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 14 MINUTES AGO

There weren’t any last-second, game-winning jumpers or game-saving blocks at the conclusion of the Dallas Mavericks’ 114-99 blowout victory over the Orlando Magic at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday night.

But that didn’t stop a group of Mavericks’ fans sitting court-side from going absolutely bananas.

Heading into the game, the two teams had combined for 25 wins and 56 losses. So why was this group of around a half-dozen or so fans celebrating like the team had just won a playoff round?

There is no way to say for sure, but the celebration was noticeable.

The attendance for the game was 19,306. The Mavericks have now sold out 660 consecutive regular-season home games, which is an NBA-best sellout streak.

After the horn sounded, the party exchanged a bounty of high-fives, and one fan even released a righteous fist-pump.

The Mavericks’ next home game is Saturday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Will there be an encore?

