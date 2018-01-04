More Videos

The Mavericks are getting a new name in China 1:22

The Mavericks are getting a new name in China

Pause
Rookie Dennis Smith Jr. is signed and sealed for Mavericks 1:22

Rookie Dennis Smith Jr. is signed and sealed for Mavericks

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Warriors star Curry heaps praise on Oklahoma’s Young 0:58

Warriors star Curry heaps praise on Oklahoma’s Young

Flu shot time as temps drop 0:59

Flu shot time as temps drop

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 0:41

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 1:41

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down?

'Millenium Mobster' makes court appearance 0:24

'Millenium Mobster' makes court appearance

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 27 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 27

  • The Mavericks are getting a new name in China

    The team used to be known in the world’s most populous country as the “Little Cows.”

The team used to be known in the world’s most populous country as the “Little Cows.” @dallasmavs Courtesy
The team used to be known in the world’s most populous country as the “Little Cows.” @dallasmavs Courtesy

Dallas Mavericks

Chinese fans used to call the Mavericks what?

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

January 04, 2018 09:34 AM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 52 MINUTES AGO

Dallas

Go Little Cows!

The rallying cry wouldn't exactly strike fear into an opponent, would it?

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban agrees.

See, Chinese fans have called the Mavericks "Little Cows" in their native language since the NBA gained a foothold with basketball fans there in the late '90s. There's no direct Chinese translation for the American concept of a "maverick" as one who goes their own way, dances to the beat of their own drum.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The word originally referred to cattle on the open range that did not carry a brand.

So fans settled on "Little Cows." This development displeased Cuban when he learned about the naming convention last year.

"I wasn't happy," Cuban told ESPN at the beginning of the team's campaign in September to change the team's name in Chinese. "Obviously no one wants to be a little cow, so I'm glad we're going to get an opportunity to change it."

Mavs forward Harrison Barnes told the network the move was about "prestige."

True. How prestigious can a little cow be?

So with the help of digital media platform Tencent Sports, the Mavs asked Chinese fans to help them change their Chinese name. They got 50,000 name suggestions, and more than 100,000 votes from fans.

Topping the other two finalists, which translate to English as "Fierce Colts" and "Wild Horses," is the Mavs' new Chinese name. They will now be known in the world's most populous country as the "Dallas Lone Ranger Heroes."

If it doesn't roll right off the tongue in English, just know, it sounds a lot better than "Little Cows" to the team.

"I may not be able to pronounce it [in Chinese]," Cuban said. "But I love it."

The NBA became a hit in China when Yao Ming, a Chinese-born and future Hall-of-Fame center, established himself as a superstar for the Houston Rockets after entering the NBA in 1997.

Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667, @MCTinez817

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

The Mavericks are getting a new name in China 1:22

The Mavericks are getting a new name in China

Pause
Rookie Dennis Smith Jr. is signed and sealed for Mavericks 1:22

Rookie Dennis Smith Jr. is signed and sealed for Mavericks

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Warriors star Curry heaps praise on Oklahoma’s Young 0:58

Warriors star Curry heaps praise on Oklahoma’s Young

Flu shot time as temps drop 0:59

Flu shot time as temps drop

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 0:41

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 1:41

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down?

'Millenium Mobster' makes court appearance 0:24

'Millenium Mobster' makes court appearance

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 27 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 27

  • Johnathan Motley: the Mavericks' next undrafted rookie steal?

    Fresh off his game-winner in the Orlando Summer League, the former Baylor standout is making a name for himself in the Mavs' organization. Video by Matthew Martinez.

Johnathan Motley: the Mavericks' next undrafted rookie steal?

View More Video