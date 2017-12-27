The Dallas Mavericks will debut their new City Edition uniforms by Nike when the team hosts the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 26 at the American Airlines Center.
These new Mavericks uniforms were inspired by ...

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

December 27, 2017 04:21 PM

The Mavericks really want fans to know that their new specialty uniforms are inspired by the Dallas skyline.

And that’s the point of Nike’s City Edition uniforms. They were made to, according to Nike’s website, “honor the fans — those who, 41 times a year, take pilgrimage at their local arena, and whose passions help define each respective team’s identity.”

dallas skyline
The Dallas Mavericks City Edition uniforms were inspired by the skyline.
Brandon Wade AP

In June of 2015, the NBA signed a deal that would eventually make Nike the league’s exclusive apparel provider. But this is the first season the apparel company has designed the uniforms for all 30 NBA teams.

Before this season, the NBA and Nike decided to eliminate the traditional home and road uniform designations. Instead, Nike created four uniform editions: Icon, Association, Statement and now City.

Here are the Mavericks’ three other Nike uniforms for this season:

Icon (white) and Association (blue):

Statement:

