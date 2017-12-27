These new Mavericks uniforms were inspired by ...

The Mavericks really want fans to know that their new specialty uniforms are inspired by the Dallas skyline.
And that’s the point of Nike’s City Edition uniforms. They were made to, according to Nike’s website, “honor the fans — those who, 41 times a year, take pilgrimage at their local arena, and whose passions help define each respective team’s identity.”
Only in Dallas will you feel the energy the downtown skyline brings to its Dallasites. Marked by the neon glow on the letters, numbers and piping, the new Mavs City Edition Jersey reflects the swagger of the Big D and the vibrancy of Dallas nights.#NIKExNBA #MFFL pic.twitter.com/aNNxUeJD8c— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) December 27, 2017
In June of 2015, the NBA signed a deal that would eventually make Nike the league’s exclusive apparel provider. But this is the first season the apparel company has designed the uniforms for all 30 NBA teams.
Before this season, the NBA and Nike decided to eliminate the traditional home and road uniform designations. Instead, Nike created four uniform editions: Icon, Association, Statement and now City.
Here are the Mavericks’ three other Nike uniforms for this season:
Icon (white) and Association (blue):
Mark your calendars! New jerseys will be available for purchase at @MavsHangar on 9.29.17! pic.twitter.com/3Zye1DydSE— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) August 11, 2017
Statement:
JJ Sua-ve in the Mavs' statement jersey. pic.twitter.com/8U4QqYSlQ6— Bobby Karalla (@bobbykaralla) September 16, 2017
