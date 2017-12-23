Hawks guard Dennis Schroder matched his career high with 33 points Saturday night against Dennis Smith Jr. and the Mavericks.
Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks can’t match Schroder in loss to Hawks

The Associated Press

December 23, 2017 09:58 PM

UPDATED December 23, 2017 09:58 PM

ATLANTA

Dennis Schroder matched his career high with 33 points, including 27 in the second half, to help the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 112-107 on Saturday night in a matchup of last-place teams.

After missing Friday night’s loss at Oklahoma City with a sprained ankle, Schroder hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:21 left to put Atlanta ahead 110-107.

Ersan Ilyasova added 21 points and seven rebounds for the Hawks (8-25), who got 13 points off the bench from rookie John Collins and won for just the second time in eight games.

Harrison Barnes led the Mavericks (9-25) with 22 points. Dirk Nowitzki scored 18, and J.J. Barea had 15 points and 12 assists off the bench as Dallas lost for the eighth time in 10 games.

The Mavericks led 53-48 at halftime before Schroder warmed up in the third quarter with 12 points to help Atlanta take a 10-point lead.

Dallas countered several times and tied the game on a 3-pointer by Barea with 2:28 remaining. The Mavericks scored just two points the rest of the way.

Atlanta, which opened the season with a 117-111 victory in Dallas, completed a two-game sweep of the season series.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Wesley Matthews, who leads the team in 3-pointers with 79, didn’t hit one until there was 7:28 left in the third quarter. Dallas was just 9 for 33 from beyond the arc after making 17 of 35 in Friday’s 113-101 loss at Miami. Matthews went 1 for 7. ... Dallas is 1-5 in the second game of back-to-backs.

Hawks: Collins went 6 for 9 and has shot at least 50 percent from the field in 14 consecutive games, stretching his franchise rookie record beyond Stacey Augmon’s 11 straight games in 1991-92. The first-round draft pick from Wake Forest scored 10 points in the first half. ... One night after scoring a season-high 27 points in his first start of the season, Marco Belinelli was scoreless in the first half off the bench and finished with two points. ... Malcolm Delaney also set a season high Friday with 20 points. He had seven on Saturday. ... Atlanta is 1-7 in the second game of back-to-backs.

UP NEXT

The Mavericks host the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night.

The Hawks host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Dallas

25

28

27

27

107

Atlanta

25

23

31

33

112

Dallas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Barnes

34:31

10-21

2-4

4

3

2

22

Kleber

19:26

3-5

2-2

2

0

0

8

Nowitzki

26:59

7-11

1-1

6

4

1

18

Matthews

33:07

3-9

0-0

2

4

2

7

Smith Jr.

22:13

2-8

2-3

1

3

1

6

Barea

29:17

6-11

1-1

2

12

0

15

Ferrell

24:01

3-7

0-0

4

0

5

7

Powell

22:05

5-5

2-2

4

2

2

12

Harris

17:37

3-7

2-1

1

2

1

10

Mejri

10:38

1-1

0-0

4

1

2

2

Collinsworth

0:01

0-0

0-0

0

0

1

0

Totals

240

43-85

12-14

30

31

17

107

Percentages: FG .506, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (Nowitzki 3-5, Harris 2-4, Barea 2-5, Ferrell 1-3, Matthews 1-7, Kleber 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-3, Barnes 0-5). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 10 (18 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Kleber, Nowitzki, Powell). Turnovers: 10 (Matthews 3, Barea 2, Powell 2, Harris, Kleber, Nowitzki). Steals: 8 (Barea 3, Matthews 2, Harris, Powell, Smith Jr.). Technical Fouls: Mejri, 4:53 third.

Atlanta

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Ilyasova

35:39

7-9

5-5

7

2

5

21

Prince

28:48

4-7

1-1

5

3

3

10

Plumlee

20:47

3-3

0-0

4

1

2

6

Bazemore

28:30

2-8

6-6

6

6

2

11

Schroder

35:58

13-22

3-3

3

7

1

33

Delaney

27:30

2-5

2-2

3

5

2

7

Collins

20:03

6-9

1-3

4

2

0

13

Belinelli

15:52

1-4

0-0

1

0

1

2

Cavanaugh

14:52

3-5

0-0

5

0

2

7

Taylor

11:59

1-2

0-2

0

3

1

2

Totals

240

42-74

18-22

38

30

19

112

Percentages: FG .568, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Schroder 4-8, Ilyasova 2-3, Prince 1-2, Cavanaugh 1-3, Delaney 1-3, Bazemore 1-4, Belinelli 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 15 (17 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Bazemore, Ilyasova). Turnovers: 15 (Prince 6, Ilyasova 2, Schroder 2, Bazemore, Belinelli, Delaney, Plumlee, Taylor). Steals: 5 (Bazemore, Belinelli, Ilyasova, Prince, Schroder). Technical Fouls: coach Hawks (Defensive three second), 9:17 second; coach Hawks (Defensive three second), 4:40 third. Att.—13,402 (19,049).

