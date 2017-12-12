Balanced attack helps Mavericks stun Spurs at home

Guard J.J. Barea had all but two of his 16 points in the second half and was one of five Mavericks to score in double figures during a 95-89 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.
In the second and third periods against the San Antonio Spurs, the Mavericks shot 33 and 35 percent from the field, respectively, scoring just 37 points over that span. But heading into the final frame, Dallas only trailed 69-67.
Then came the fourth quarter.
For the first half of the final period, Greg Popovich’s Spurs kept things close. In the middle part of the fourth quarter though, the Mavericks went on a gritty 12-4 run that resulted in a surprising victory that halted their five-game home losing streak to the Spurs.
The victory was particularly impressive for the Mavericks when you consider that they were without starting point guard Dennis Smith Jr., who will be out for the foreseeable future with a left hip strain.
Wesley Matthews, J.J. Barrea and Yogi Ferrell were particularly impressive, hitting an array of jumpers, floaters and drives from a number of different spots on the floor. For the game, the trio combined for a little over half of the team’s offensive production with 48 points, many of which came in the fourth quarter.
And there were plenty of Spurs’ fans in attendance to witness the regular-season debut of star forward Kawhi Leonard, who had missed the Spurs’ first 27 games with a quad injury. Leonard started and looked OK, posting a stat line of 13 points and six rebounds in just under 16 minutes on the floor. But in the third quarter he headed into the lockeroom and did not return.
Ultimately, though the Mavericks were able to contain a deeper, more talented team when it mattered most. Dallas’ defense on Leonard and star forward LaMarcus Aldridge stood out in particular. The duo had some difficulty adjusting to Leonard’s return, finishing with a combination of 36 points and 19 rebounds.
The Mavericks’ team defense also kept the Spurs’ best offensive weapons from getting to the basket. San Antonio only got to the free-throw line 19 times in this game, and hit 12 of those attempts. The Spurs shot just 40 percent from the field, and 25 percent from 3-point range.
Coming into this game, the Spurs had the third best record in a loaded Western Conference and had won their last four games. Dallas, meanwhile, had dropped its previous three games, all on the road.
All season long the Mavericks have played close games against quality opponents. Against the Spurs, they finally closed out a win that they hope will allow them to turn their season around.
SA
23
21
25
20
—
89
Dallas
30
16
21
28
—
95
SA
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Aldridge
38:00
9-23
5-6
13
0
23
Leonard
15:51
6-12
0-0
6
0
13
Gasol
22:23
0-2
0-0
9
2
0
Green
23:53
1-6
0-0
3
2
3
Parker
23:41
3-9
0-1
5
1
6
Ginobili
26:52
1-5
3-4
1
2
5
Gay
26:38
8-11
3-4
5
1
21
Mills
24:19
3-8
0-0
3
0
8
Forbes
21:01
2-8
1-2
1
0
6
Lauvergne
5:31
2-2
0-0
1
0
4
Murray
4:42
0-1
0-0
2
2
0
Bertans
3:41
0-0
0-0
0
1
0
Paul
3:28
0-0
0-2
0
0
0
Totals
240
35-87
12-19
49
11
89
Percentages: FG .402, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Gay 2-2, Mills 2-5, Green 1-4, Leonard 1-4, Forbes 1-5, Aldridge 0-1, Gasol 0-1, Parker 0-2, Ginobili 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 10 (4 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Gay 2, Green 2, Leonard). Turnovers: 10 (Aldridge 3, Green 2, Mills 2, Gasol, Parker, Paul). Steals: 4 (Gay, Leonard, Mills, Parker). Technical Fouls: Gay, 00:21 second.
Dallas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Barnes
34:39
8-17
0-0
6
0
17
Kleber
30:17
2-5
0-0
4
2
5
Nowitzki
26:43
1-8
4-4
2
1
6
Ferrell
35:12
7-14
0-0
8
0
16
Matthews
35:19
7-15
0-0
5
4
16
Barea
24:55
6-11
2-2
6
2
16
Harris
19:26
1-9
2-2
3
3
5
Powell
17:22
5-7
2-4
12
5
12
Mejri
9:02
1-1
0-0
3
2
2
Cleveland
7:05
0-2
0-0
0
0
0
Totals
240
38-89
10-12
49
19
95
Percentages: FG .427, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Ferrell 2-3, Barea 2-5, Matthews 2-5, Barnes 1-3, Harris 1-3, Kleber 1-3, Cleveland 0-1, Nowitzki 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 6 (4 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Cleveland, Harris). Turnovers: 6 (Barea, Barnes, Cleveland, Harris, Matthews, Powell). Steals: 8 (Barnes 3, Harris 2, Cleveland, Ferrell, Powell). Technical Fouls: Mejri, 00:21 second. Att.—19,874 (19,200). T—2:01. Officials—Ed Malloy, Kevin Scott, Josh Tiven
