Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes (40) flies past Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat for two of his game-high 31 points Tuesday in Washington, D.C. The Mavericks won 113-99. Nick Wass AP

Mavericks stop 6-game slide with victory over Wizards

By Bobby Bancroft

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 9:34 PM

WASHINGTON

Harrison Barnes scored 31 points, rookie Dennis Smith Jr. had 22 and the Dallas Mavericks snapped a six-game losing streak with a 113-99 victory over John Wall and the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

Wesley Matthews made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for Dallas, which has won 14 of its last 15 meetings against Washington. It was just the second win on the season for the Mavericks.

Wall had 23 points and 14 assists in his return from a sprained left shoulder, but the Wizards lost for the fifth time in seven games. Otto Porter Jr. finished with 13 points.

Dallas scored a season-high 64 in the first half and led by 11 at the break. Barnes had 16 points in the opening half, and the Mavericks shot 52 percent from the field.

Dallas led by as many as 16 in the second half before Washington put together a 14-0 run to close to 90-88 with 8:56 remaining in the game. The Mavericks responded with a 15-5 spurt and were never challenged again.

Dallas came into the game averaging 97.9 points per game, 28th in the league, but scored a season-high 113.

Tip-ins

Mavericks: Dorian Smith-Finney was active after missing the last four games with left knee soreness. Smith-Finney had five points in 16 minutes. … Dirk Nowitzki started at center for the fifth time this season and scored six points.

Wizards: Wall shot 13 of 18 from the free-throw line after combining to go just 5 for 16 in his previous two games. … Beal had his streak of scoring at least 35 points snapped at three games, one short of setting a Washington record.

Up next

Mavericks: Begin a stretch of five home games in six against the Cavaliers on Saturday. The teams split two meetings last season with each winning at home.

Wizards: Host the Lakers on Thursday in the second game of a four-game homestand. Los Angeles beat the Wizards 102-99 in overtime on Oct. 25.

Dallas

36

28

26

23

113

Washington

34

19

23

23

99

Dallas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Barnes

39:25

11-18

7-8

9

1

3

31

Matthews

37:25

5-10

0-0

8

6

1

14

Nowitzki

19:09

3-5

0-0

5

1

4

6

Ferrell

29:21

3-7

1-2

2

1

3

8

Smith Jr.

31:31

9-22

3-3

8

8

1

22

Mejri

25:15

3-4

4-6

12

0

4

10

Harris

18:39

2-8

1-1

4

2

3

5

Barea

16:29

4-8

0-0

2

6

1

10

Finney-Smith

15:34

2-6

0-0

1

1

1

5

Noel

5:31

1-2

0-0

2

0

0

2

Powell

1:40

0-1

0-0

0

0

2

0

Totals

240

43-91

16-20

53

26

23

113

Percentages: FG .473, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Matthews 4-7, Barnes 2-2, Barea 2-4, Finney-Smith 1-3, Ferrell 1-4, Smith Jr. 1-5, Nowitzki 0-1, Powell 0-1, Harris 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 11 (9 PTS). Blocked Shots: 8 (Mejri 5, Barnes, Finney-Smith, Noel). Turnovers: 11 (Barnes 3, Nowitzki 2, Smith Jr. 2, Barea, Finney-Smith, Harris, Matthews). Steals: 6 (Matthews 2, Barnes, Harris, Noel, Smith Jr.). Technical Fouls: coach Mavericks (Defensive three second), 5:03 first; Nowitzki, 9:09 fourth; Smith Jr., 7:37 fourth.

Washington

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Morris

27:09

3-9

0-0

3

2

2

8

Porter Jr.

36:51

5-8

2-2

5

1

3

13

Gortat

24:40

4-5

0-1

5

0

0

8

Beal

37:28

8-20

4-5

4

2

3

23

Wall

37:13

5-10

13-18

3

14

3

23

Oubre Jr.

26:25

3-11

0-0

7

0

1

9

Meeks

13:29

1-6

4-4

0

1

2

7

Frazier

12:45

2-3

0-0

7

1

2

4

Smith

10:19

1-2

0-0

2

0

2

2

Scott

7:32

0-1

2-2

2

0

0

2

Mahinmi

6:09

0-0

0-0

1

0

1

0

Totals

240

32-75

25-32

39

21

19

99

Percentages: FG .427, FT .781. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Oubre Jr. 3-6, Beal 3-8, Morris 2-4, Porter Jr. 1-2, Meeks 1-4, Wall 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 15 (16 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Smith 2, Oubre Jr., Porter Jr., Wall). Turnovers: 15 (Beal 5, Wall 4, Morris 2, Frazier, Mahinmi, Meeks, Oubre Jr.). Steals: 5 (Frazier 2, Beal, Porter Jr., Wall). Technical Fouls: Frazier, 7:37 fourth. Att.—14,505 (20,356). T—2:09. Officials—Josh Tiven, Mark Lindsay, Leroy Richardson

