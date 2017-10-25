Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki, top, fights to pass against the defense of Memphis Grizzlies forwards James Ennis III, left, and Dillon Brooks Wednesday in Dallas.
Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki, top, fights to pass against the defense of Memphis Grizzlies forwards James Ennis III, left, and Dillon Brooks Wednesday in Dallas. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki, top, fights to pass against the defense of Memphis Grizzlies forwards James Ennis III, left, and Dillon Brooks Wednesday in Dallas. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

Dallas Mavericks

Smith leads Mavericks past Grizzlies for first win

By The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 10:37 PM

DALLAS

Dennis Smith Jr. had 19 points and five assists and the Dallas Mavericks got their first win of the season, 103-94 over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Dallas snapped a four-game losing streak, while Memphis had a season-opening three-game win streak come to an end in the opener of a home-and-home back-to-back between the teams.

Marc Gasol had 26 points for Memphis. Mike Conley scored 21 points and Tyreke Evans had 13 off the bench for the Grizzlies.

Wesley Matthews added 16, Harrison Barnes had 15, J.J. Barea scored 14, and Dirk Nowitzki scored 13 points for Dallas.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Mavericks went ahead 8-7 with 8:30 remaining in the first quarter on a hook shot by Nerlens Noel and never surrendered the lead. Memphis pulled within three in the fourth quarter before Dallas went on a 9-0 run to regain control.

Dallas led by as much as 19 in the first half, but Gasol helped drag his team back into the game in the third quarter. Gasol scored 12 points on 4-for-6 shooting in in the period, cutting the score to 79-72 before the fourth quarter.

Both teams struggled at the free-throw line. The normally reliable Grizzlies made 16 of 24 free throws, and Dallas went 20-for-29.

Devin Harris played his first game since the death of his brother on Oct. 19 and had six points. Before the game, Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said Harris wouldn’t travel to Memphis with the team on Thursday.

Tip-ins

Grizzlies: F Chandler Parsons didn’t play since he isn’t yet medically cleared to play in back-to-back games. Parsons, a former Maverick, is expected to play Thursday. … Memphis will play 16 back-to-backs this season.

Mavericks: Barea played in his 700th career game. … Dallas’ 32 points in the first quarter where a season-high. … Nowitzki played in his 1,399th career game. He can become the seventh player in NBA history to reach 1,400 on Thursday.

Up next

Grizzlies: Have a chance to bounce back against the Mavericks on Thursday night.

Mavericks: Will try to win their third straight game in the all-time series against Memphis.

Memphis

18

31

23

22

94

Dallas

32

25

22

24

103

Memphis

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Ennis III

34:38

2-5

4-4

4

1

2

8

Martin

22:51

3-6

0-0

1

2

3

7

Gasol

36:23

9-15

3-8

11

4

2

26

Conley

36:07

7-15

4-6

5

3

1

21

Harrison

20:58

3-7

1-1

2

2

4

7

Brooks

26:58

2-5

0-0

2

0

5

4

Chalmers

25:20

2-9

2-3

4

0

3

8

Evans

25:08

5-8

2-2

4

2

2

13

Wright

11:37

0-2

0-0

3

0

0

0

Totals

240

33-72

16-24

36

14

22

94

Percentages: FG .458, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Gasol 5-7, Conley 3-8, Chalmers 2-5, Evans 1-2, Martin 1-2, Brooks 0-2, Ennis III 0-2, Harrison 0-3). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 17 (22 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Martin 2). Turnovers: 17 (Chalmers 6, Brooks 4, Ennis III 2, Gasol 2, Martin 2, Harrison). Steals: 7 (Ennis III 2, Gasol 2, Conley, Evans, Harrison). Technical Fouls: coach Grizzlies (Defensive three second), 6:05 first.

Dallas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Barnes

38:02

4-13

6-9

6

3

1

15

Nowitzki

24:35

5-10

3-3

5

3

0

13

Noel

20:12

3-5

2-2

5

1

5

8

Matthews

23:20

5-9

3-4

4

2

2

16

Smith Jr.

28:21

8-12

0-2

1

5

2

19

Ferrell

29:17

3-6

3-3

4

1

2

10

Powell

24:37

1-3

0-0

4

1

2

2

Barea

19:04

5-10

1-2

5

4

2

14

Harris

8:16

2-6

2-4

1

0

4

6

Finney-Smith

4:12

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

240

36-74

20-29

35

19

20

103

Percentages: FG .486, FT .690. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Barea 3-4, Matthews 3-4, Smith Jr. 3-6, Ferrell 1-3, Barnes 1-4, Harris 0-1, Powell 0-1, Nowitzki 0-3). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 11 (11 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Powell 2, Ferrell, Noel). Turnovers: 11 (Barea 3, Matthews 2, Noel 2, Barnes, Ferrell, Harris, Smith Jr.). Steals: 6 (Barea 2, Ferrell, Matthews, Noel, Powell). Technical Fouls: coach Mavericks (Defensive three second), 4:57 second. Att.—19,674 (19,200). T—2:16. Officials—Pat Fraher, Brent Barnaky, Haywoode Workman

  Comments  