Warriors show their champion swagger with rout of Mavericks

The Mavericks kept it interesting for a half, but by the end of the third quarter, the Golden State Warriors were cruising towards a 133-103 win Monday night at American Airlines Center.
Three quick thoughts from Monday night:
1. Return of the Warriors — The defending NBA champion Warriors may have come to Dallas with a 1-2 record but they didn’t look like a scuffling unit Monday night. Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson led the way with 29, 25 and 24 points and combined to make 25 of 46 shots.
2. 0-fer — Buckle up, Mavs’ fans, it could be a rough one. The Mavs dropped to 0-4 with Monday’s loss to the Warriors. The Mavs started 0-5 a year ago.
3. Rough for rookie — Mavs’ rookie guard Dennis Smith Jr., who returned to the lineup after missing two games with a knee injury, struggled from the field. He was 3 for 12 for 10 points, six rebounds and two assists. He missed 6 of 10 free-throw attempts.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments