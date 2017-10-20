Three takeaways from the Dallas Mavericks 93-88 home loss to the Sacramento Kings

A steller fourth quarter from Harrison Barnes couldn’t save a delpleted Dallas Mavericks squad, as the team fell to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night by a score of 93-88 at the American Airlines Center.
Here are three parting takes off the glass:
1. A different starting lineup: Before the game, Kings’ rookie point guard De’Aaron Fox let it slip that Mavericks’ point guard Dennis Smith Jr. would be out of the lineup tonight with a knee effusion (possibly from a tumble he took in the season opener). Instead, veteran J.J. Barea got the start. It seems like Mavericks’ head coach Rick Carlisle also rewarded center Nerlens Noel after his excellent performance (16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks) against the Hawks.
Yesterday, Mavericks’ guard Devon Harris’ brother was killed an a car accident, so he did not attend the game.
2. The bench steps up early: In the first half, non-starters for the Mavericks acounted for 28 of the team’s 46 first half points, as the score remained tied at the half. Guard Yogi Ferrell’s effort in partciular stood out. In the first two quarters of play he led the team with 10 points and went 5 for 6 from the free-throw line. It’s also worth noting that Nerles Noel continued his perfect field goal percentage. Through six quarters of play, he had a perfect shooting percetange (9 for 9).
3. Barnes big fourth quarter: Through seven quarters of play this season, Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes has been less thant steller. In the fourth period against the Kings, the Mavericks’ most significant offensive threat turned it on. In the final period of play Barnes poured in 16 points, giving him 24 on the night. The team’s next-higest scorer only had 14.
