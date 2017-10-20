Mavericks guard Devin Harris is likely to miss several games while dealing with the death of his older brother Bruce Harris, who died after a car wreck in Dallas early Thursday morning.
Mavericks guard Devin Harris is likely to miss several games while dealing with the death of his older brother Bruce Harris, who died after a car wreck in Dallas early Thursday morning. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Mavericks guard Devin Harris is likely to miss several games while dealing with the death of his older brother Bruce Harris, who died after a car wreck in Dallas early Thursday morning. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Dallas Mavericks

Mavs giving Devin Harris all the time he needs after death of brother

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

October 20, 2017 8:19 PM

DALLAS

Mavericks guard Devin Harris is likely to miss multiple games while dealing with the death of his brother. The Mavericks were down two regulars for Friday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. Rookie guard Dennis Smith Jr. was a late scratch because of a sore left knee.

Bruce Harris, 38, died from injuries after a wreck on North Central Expressway in Dallas early Thursday morning, hours after watching his younger brother open the season at American Airlines Center Wednesday night. He was pronounced dead at about 12:32 p.m. at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital.

Mavs coach Rick Carlisle saw Harris Thursday.

“I just encouraged him, when he’s ready, to come on back,” he said. “I don’t know when that’s going to be. He can take as long as he needs.”

It seems reasonable to expect Harris to miss the Mavs game in Houston Saturday night. He’s likely to also mis Monday’s game against the defending champion Golden State Warriors at AAC.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Johnathan Motley: the Mavericks' next undrafted rookie steal?

    Fresh off his game-winner in the Orlando Summer League, the former Baylor standout is making a name for himself in the Mavs' organization. Video by Matthew Martinez.

Johnathan Motley: the Mavericks' next undrafted rookie steal?

Johnathan Motley: the Mavericks' next undrafted rookie steal? 1:44

Johnathan Motley: the Mavericks' next undrafted rookie steal?
Dorian Finney-Smith on being leader on Mavs' Vegas squad 1:35

Dorian Finney-Smith on being leader on Mavs' Vegas squad
Rookie Dennis Smith Jr. is signed and sealed for Mavericks 1:22

Rookie Dennis Smith Jr. is signed and sealed for Mavericks

View More Video