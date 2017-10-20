Mavs giving Devin Harris all the time he needs after death of brother

Mavericks guard Devin Harris is likely to miss multiple games while dealing with the death of his brother. The Mavericks were down two regulars for Friday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. Rookie guard Dennis Smith Jr. was a late scratch because of a sore left knee.
Bruce Harris, 38, died from injuries after a wreck on North Central Expressway in Dallas early Thursday morning, hours after watching his younger brother open the season at American Airlines Center Wednesday night. He was pronounced dead at about 12:32 p.m. at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital.
Mavs coach Rick Carlisle saw Harris Thursday.
“I just encouraged him, when he’s ready, to come on back,” he said. “I don’t know when that’s going to be. He can take as long as he needs.”
It seems reasonable to expect Harris to miss the Mavs game in Houston Saturday night. He’s likely to also mis Monday’s game against the defending champion Golden State Warriors at AAC.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
