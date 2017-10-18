Three quick shots from the Dallas Mavericks’ season opener

3:56 Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! Pause

1:55 Here's what Fort Worth needs in 2018

0:27 Watch Jamie Dixon coach up TCU's SuperFrog for Big Monday game

2:28 How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School

0:39 Watch Jamie Dixon coach up TCU's pep squad for Big Monday

1:44 Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

1:48 Judge orders evaluation for Chester mother accused in newborn's refrigerator death

2:25 TCU coach Jamie Dixon proud of effort despite overtime loss at Oklahoma

1:38 What happens when the government shuts down?