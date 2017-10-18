Three quick shots from the Dallas Mavericks’ season opener

The Dallas Mavericks roared back in the second half but the Atlanta Hawks held on for a 117-111 win in the season opener Wednesday night at American Airlines Center.
Here are three pull-up jumpers at the buzzer:
1. Dennis is the deal — Rookie Dennis Smith Jr., if you didn’t already know, is the real deal. He had a 16 points and 10 assists in the his NBA debut. His first career points came on an alley oop 32 seconds into the game. He’s the youngest player to have a double-double in his debut since Jason Kidd.
2. The first Noel — Forward Nerlens Noel had a great opener but did not play much of the fourth quarter. He was 6 for 6 from the field and matched Smith for a team-high 16 points. Noel led both teams with 11 rebounds. He also had three blocks.
Never miss a local story.
3. Three free-for-all — The Mavericks were 17 of 45 from the 3-point arc, which helped them overcome an 11-point deficit at the half. The Hawks shot it well, too, from way outside. They were 50 percent from the arc (9 of 18).
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments