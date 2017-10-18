Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. drives around Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins during the season opener and his NBA debut Wednesday night. The Mavs lost 117-11 at American Airlines Center.
Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. drives around Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins during the season opener and his NBA debut Wednesday night. The Mavs lost 117-11 at American Airlines Center. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. drives around Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins during the season opener and his NBA debut Wednesday night. The Mavs lost 117-11 at American Airlines Center. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

Dallas Mavericks

Three quick shots from the Dallas Mavericks’ season opener

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

October 18, 2017 10:14 PM

DALLAS

The Dallas Mavericks roared back in the second half but the Atlanta Hawks held on for a 117-111 win in the season opener Wednesday night at American Airlines Center.

Here are three pull-up jumpers at the buzzer:

1. Dennis is the deal — Rookie Dennis Smith Jr., if you didn’t already know, is the real deal. He had a 16 points and 10 assists in the his NBA debut. His first career points came on an alley oop 32 seconds into the game. He’s the youngest player to have a double-double in his debut since Jason Kidd.

2. The first Noel — Forward Nerlens Noel had a great opener but did not play much of the fourth quarter. He was 6 for 6 from the field and matched Smith for a team-high 16 points. Noel led both teams with 11 rebounds. He also had three blocks.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

3. Three free-for-all — The Mavericks were 17 of 45 from the 3-point arc, which helped them overcome an 11-point deficit at the half. The Hawks shot it well, too, from way outside. They were 50 percent from the arc (9 of 18).

More Videos

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 3:56

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

Pause
Here's what Fort Worth needs in 2018 1:55

Here's what Fort Worth needs in 2018

Watch Jamie Dixon coach up TCU's SuperFrog for Big Monday game 0:27

Watch Jamie Dixon coach up TCU's SuperFrog for Big Monday game

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School 2:28

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School

Watch Jamie Dixon coach up TCU's pep squad for Big Monday 0:39

Watch Jamie Dixon coach up TCU's pep squad for Big Monday

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Judge orders evaluation for Chester mother accused in newborn's refrigerator death 1:48

Judge orders evaluation for Chester mother accused in newborn's refrigerator death

TCU coach Jamie Dixon proud of effort despite overtime loss at Oklahoma 2:25

TCU coach Jamie Dixon proud of effort despite overtime loss at Oklahoma

What happens when the government shuts down? 1:38

What happens when the government shuts down?

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

  • Dallas Mavericks salute their history with tribute to American flag

    The Dallas Mavericks played a nearly two-minute video paying tribute to the American flag and milestone moments in franchise history before the national anthem was sung for the season opener Wednesday night at American Airlines Center.

Dallas Mavericks salute their history with tribute to American flag

The Dallas Mavericks played a nearly two-minute video paying tribute to the American flag and milestone moments in franchise history before the national anthem was sung for the season opener Wednesday night at American Airlines Center.

Dallas Mavericks

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 3:56

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

Pause
Here's what Fort Worth needs in 2018 1:55

Here's what Fort Worth needs in 2018

Watch Jamie Dixon coach up TCU's SuperFrog for Big Monday game 0:27

Watch Jamie Dixon coach up TCU's SuperFrog for Big Monday game

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School 2:28

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School

Watch Jamie Dixon coach up TCU's pep squad for Big Monday 0:39

Watch Jamie Dixon coach up TCU's pep squad for Big Monday

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Judge orders evaluation for Chester mother accused in newborn's refrigerator death 1:48

Judge orders evaluation for Chester mother accused in newborn's refrigerator death

TCU coach Jamie Dixon proud of effort despite overtime loss at Oklahoma 2:25

TCU coach Jamie Dixon proud of effort despite overtime loss at Oklahoma

What happens when the government shuts down? 1:38

What happens when the government shuts down?

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

  • Johnathan Motley: the Mavericks' next undrafted rookie steal?

    Fresh off his game-winner in the Orlando Summer League, the former Baylor standout is making a name for himself in the Mavs' organization. Video by Matthew Martinez.

Johnathan Motley: the Mavericks' next undrafted rookie steal?

View More Video