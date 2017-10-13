Dallas Mavericks rookie Dennis Smith Jr., left, and Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker chase a loose ball in the first half of Friday’s preseason NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C.
Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks lose preseason finale after flat fourth quarter

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 8:18 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Kemba Walker scored 17 points and Johnny O’Bryant III had all 15 of his points in the fourth quarter as the Charlotte Hornets beat the Dallas Mavericks 111-96 in the preseason finale for both teams..

O’Bryant was 5 for 5 from the field and 3 for 3 from the foul line in the fourth, helping the Hornets (2-3) pull away with a 29-15 spurt.

Harrison Barnes scored a game-high 24 points for Dallas, which completes its preseason slate at 4-2.

Mavericks rookie guard Dennis Smith Jr. had 10 points and nine assists a day after leaving Thursday’s game in Atlanta with a sprained ankle. Dirk Nowitzki had 14 points and J.J. Barea added 13 for Dallas.

Hornets center Dwight Howard grabbed 12 rebounds, helping Charlotte win that battle 50-37. Malik Monk and Dwayne Bacon each scored 14.

Dallas

27

29

25

15

96

Charlotte

28

26

28

29

111

Dallas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Barnes

33:46

8-19

8-9

5

2

2

24

Matthews

33:41

3-10

0-0

3

0

4

7

Nowitzki

25:48

4-11

3-4

9

3

1

14

Ferrell

27:51

3-8

0-0

4

4

1

7

Smith Jr.

26:44

4-9

0-0

2

9

2

10

Noel

18:07

1-2

0-0

4

0

3

2

Barea

17:56

4-10

2-2

4

4

0

13

Harris

16:49

3-7

1-2

1

1

1

8

Finney-Smith

14:19

0-2

0-0

2

1

0

0

Powell

12:56

4-5

0-0

1

0

1

9

Mejri

5:23

1-1

0-0

2

0

0

2

Wayns

3:20

0-0

0-0

0

1

0

0

Clavell

3:20

0-1

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

240:00

35-85

14-17

37

25

15

96

Percentages: FG .412, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Barea 3-4, Nowitzki 3-7, Smith Jr. 2-3, Powell 1-1, Harris 1-3, Ferrell 1-5, Matthews 1-6, Clavell 0-1, Finney-Smith 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 15 (11 PTS). Blocked Shots: 6 (Nowitzki 2, Harris, Matthews, Mejri, Noel). Turnovers: 15 (Ferrell 4, Smith Jr. 3, Harris 2, Barea, Finney-Smith, Matthews, Nowitzki, Powell, Wayns). Steals: 11 (Harris 4, Smith Jr. 3, Nowitzki 2, Barnes, Noel). Technical Fouls: Nowitzki, 9:34 second.

Charlotte

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Kaminsky

21:15

4-7

0-0

7

3

3

12

M.Williams

22:52

4-8

0-0

3

1

1

11

Howard

26:39

4-7

0-1

12

3

2

8

Bacon

35:17

6-15

0-0

5

4

1

14

Walker

27:29

7-14

2-3

4

4

2

18

Monk

30:28

5-11

2-3

4

3

2

14

Zeller

24:35

4-6

3-4

4

3

3

11

Henderson

23:31

1-4

0-0

3

1

3

3

O’Bryant III

19:08

5-9

3-3

6

1

4

15

Mathiang

2:27

0-0

0-0

2

0

0

0

Paige

2:27

2-2

0-0

0

1

0

5

Hicks

1:56

0-1

0-0

0

0

0

0

T.Williams

1:56

0-1

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

240:00

42-85

10-14

50

24

21

111

Percentages: FG .494, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 17-30, .567 (Kaminsky 4-5, M.Williams 3-5, Walker 2-3, Bacon 2-4, O’Bryant III 2-4, Monk 2-5, Paige 1-1, Henderson 1-2, T.Williams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 21 (12 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Henderson 2, Howard, Walker). Turnovers: 21 (Howard 7, Walker 4, Zeller 3, Henderson 2, Bacon, Hicks, M.Williams, Monk, O’Bryant III). Steals: 6 (Howard 3, Henderson, Walker, Zeller). Technical Fouls: coach Steve Clifford, 6:10 third. Att.—10,018 (19,077). T—2:01.

