Mavericks lose preseason finale after flat fourth quarter

Kemba Walker scored 17 points and Johnny O’Bryant III had all 15 of his points in the fourth quarter as the Charlotte Hornets beat the Dallas Mavericks 111-96 in the preseason finale for both teams..
O’Bryant was 5 for 5 from the field and 3 for 3 from the foul line in the fourth, helping the Hornets (2-3) pull away with a 29-15 spurt.
Harrison Barnes scored a game-high 24 points for Dallas, which completes its preseason slate at 4-2.
Mavericks rookie guard Dennis Smith Jr. had 10 points and nine assists a day after leaving Thursday’s game in Atlanta with a sprained ankle. Dirk Nowitzki had 14 points and J.J. Barea added 13 for Dallas.
Hornets center Dwight Howard grabbed 12 rebounds, helping Charlotte win that battle 50-37. Malik Monk and Dwayne Bacon each scored 14.
Dallas
27
29
25
15
—
96
Charlotte
28
26
28
29
—
111
Dallas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Barnes
33:46
8-19
8-9
5
2
2
24
Matthews
33:41
3-10
0-0
3
0
4
7
Nowitzki
25:48
4-11
3-4
9
3
1
14
Ferrell
27:51
3-8
0-0
4
4
1
7
Smith Jr.
26:44
4-9
0-0
2
9
2
10
Noel
18:07
1-2
0-0
4
0
3
2
Barea
17:56
4-10
2-2
4
4
0
13
Harris
16:49
3-7
1-2
1
1
1
8
Finney-Smith
14:19
0-2
0-0
2
1
0
0
Powell
12:56
4-5
0-0
1
0
1
9
Mejri
5:23
1-1
0-0
2
0
0
2
Wayns
3:20
0-0
0-0
0
1
0
0
Clavell
3:20
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
240:00
35-85
14-17
37
25
15
96
Percentages: FG .412, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Barea 3-4, Nowitzki 3-7, Smith Jr. 2-3, Powell 1-1, Harris 1-3, Ferrell 1-5, Matthews 1-6, Clavell 0-1, Finney-Smith 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 15 (11 PTS). Blocked Shots: 6 (Nowitzki 2, Harris, Matthews, Mejri, Noel). Turnovers: 15 (Ferrell 4, Smith Jr. 3, Harris 2, Barea, Finney-Smith, Matthews, Nowitzki, Powell, Wayns). Steals: 11 (Harris 4, Smith Jr. 3, Nowitzki 2, Barnes, Noel). Technical Fouls: Nowitzki, 9:34 second.
Charlotte
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Kaminsky
21:15
4-7
0-0
7
3
3
12
M.Williams
22:52
4-8
0-0
3
1
1
11
Howard
26:39
4-7
0-1
12
3
2
8
Bacon
35:17
6-15
0-0
5
4
1
14
Walker
27:29
7-14
2-3
4
4
2
18
Monk
30:28
5-11
2-3
4
3
2
14
Zeller
24:35
4-6
3-4
4
3
3
11
Henderson
23:31
1-4
0-0
3
1
3
3
O’Bryant III
19:08
5-9
3-3
6
1
4
15
Mathiang
2:27
0-0
0-0
2
0
0
0
Paige
2:27
2-2
0-0
0
1
0
5
Hicks
1:56
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
T.Williams
1:56
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
240:00
42-85
10-14
50
24
21
111
Percentages: FG .494, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 17-30, .567 (Kaminsky 4-5, M.Williams 3-5, Walker 2-3, Bacon 2-4, O’Bryant III 2-4, Monk 2-5, Paige 1-1, Henderson 1-2, T.Williams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 21 (12 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Henderson 2, Howard, Walker). Turnovers: 21 (Howard 7, Walker 4, Zeller 3, Henderson 2, Bacon, Hicks, M.Williams, Monk, O’Bryant III). Steals: 6 (Howard 3, Henderson, Walker, Zeller). Technical Fouls: coach Steve Clifford, 6:10 third. Att.—10,018 (19,077). T—2:01.
