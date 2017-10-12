Mavs rookie Smith limps off court in exhibition win over Hawks

The Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks will face each other in both teams’ regular-season opener next week. But Thursday’s night’s preseason matchup wasn’t true a preview of that game.
Gian Clavell had 19 points, including five 3-pointers, and the visiting Mavericks beat the Hawks 108-94. Maxi Kleber added 16 points.
The Mavericks still have one final preseason game remaining on Friday night at Charlotte, so coach Rick Carlisle opted to rest Dirk Nowitzki and the rest of his projected starting unit. It was the Hawks’ final exhibition outing, so Mike Budenholzer approached his rotation as he likely will during the regular season.
Kent Bazemore had a solid night, finishing with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. But it was Dallas’ youngsters that put on a show. The Mavericks led 31-19 after the first quarter.
Atlanta’s starting group – Taurean Prince, Ersan Ilyasova, Dewayne Dedmon, Bazemore and Dennis Schroder – all played extended minutes.
It wasn’t a spotless night for the Mavericks. Rookie Dennis Smith Jr. limped off the court in the first half with a sprained left ankle after getting tangled up with Schroder.
The ninth overall pick had nine points in 12 minutes before his injury. It was a continuation of his solid preseason production that started with an impressive Summer League. He was averaging 11.5 points, three assists and three rebounds through four preseason appearances.
This season is expected to largely a rebuilding year for both teams. Losing Smith for any extended period it would be a blow to a Mavericks team that is already without Seth Curry for an indefinite amount of time following his left tibia injury.
Curry’s likely replacement, Yogi Ferrell, had a promising night with 11 points and five assists.
Dallas
31
26
24
27
—
108
Atlanta
19
22
30
23
—
94
Dallas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Ashley
30:16
3-6
0-0
7
6
7
Powell
20:25
4-7
0-0
4
2
11
Noel
16:34
2-2
2-2
7
3
6
Ferrell
21:24
5-9
0-0
0
2
11
Smith Jr.
12:41
4-9
0-0
1
2
9
Clavell
34:02
7-12
0-1
5
2
19
Dozier
25:02
5-9
2-2
2
1
14
Kleber
24:28
6-11
0-0
4
3
16
Wayns
23:42
3-10
2-2
4
3
10
Withey
15:12
2-5
1-2
8
2
5
Motley
8:24
0-3
0-0
3
1
0
Mejri
7:50
0-0
0-0
1
2
0
Totals
240
41-83
7-9
46
29
108
Percentages: FG .494, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 19-48, .396 (Clavell 5-10, Kleber 4-8, Powell 3-6, Dozier 2-4, Wayns 2-7, Smith Jr. 1-2, Ashley 1-3, Ferrell 1-4, Motley 0-2, Withey 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 19 (16 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Mejri 2, Withey 2, Dozier). Turnovers: 19 (Wayns 4, Kleber 3, Ferrell 2, Noel 2, Smith Jr. 2, Ashley, Clavell, Dozier, Mejri, Motley, Withey). Steals: 10 (Noel 2, Ashley, Clavell, Dozier, Ferrell, Kleber, Motley, Wayns, Withey).
Atlanta
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Ilyasova
21:49
2-6
2-2
3
1
7
Prince
23:19
3-6
4-6
4
1
11
Dedmon
19:44
2-7
3-3
10
0
7
Bazemore
25:19
8-12
1-3
6
0
20
Schroder
17:48
2-10
5-6
1
0
9
Bembry
23:30
2-7
2-2
2
2
6
Collins
22:25
3-7
3-6
3
2
9
Delaney
19:30
2-8
2-2
2
2
6
Babbitt
14:45
1-3
0-0
1
0
3
Muscala
13:54
3-4
1-2
2
1
8
Dorsey
11:08
1-3
0-0
2
1
3
Magette
10:16
0-1
0-0
2
1
0
Brussino
7:01
1-2
0-0
1
0
2
Cook
6:09
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
Cavanaugh
3:23
1-3
0-0
0
1
3
Totals
240
31-80
23-32
39
12
94
Percentages: FG .388, FT .719. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Bazemore 3-5, Prince 1-1, Dorsey 1-2, Muscala 1-2, Babbitt 1-3, Cavanaugh 1-3, Ilyasova 1-4, Bembry 0-1, Brussino 0-1, Collins 0-1, Cook 0-1, Delaney 0-1, Magette 0-1, Schroder 0-1). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 19 (20 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Cavanaugh, Dedmon). Turnovers: 19 (Bembry 4, Prince 3, Delaney 2, Ilyasova 2, Schroder 2, Brussino, Collins, Cook, Dedmon, Magette, Muscala). Steals: 10 (Babbitt, Bazemore, Bembry, Collins, Cook, Dedmon, Delaney, Ilyasova, Muscala, Schroder). Att.—6,759 (8,600). T—2:06.
