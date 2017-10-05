Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki is starting his 20th NBA season. He’s also a fan of dogs.
Dallas Mavericks

Dirk Nowizki shows a lot of puppy love for namesake guide dog

By David Humphrey

October 05, 2017 6:22 PM

Dirk Nowitzki has had sandwiches named after him, children and now a dog.

A dog?

Swish, an eight-week old guide dog puppy-in-training from Guide Dogs for the Blind, met with Nowitzki, who goes by the nickname Swish, this week.

The connection was adorable.

Swish is a male yellow Labrador Retriever who will live with a puppy-raising volunteer for the next year before entering formal guide dog training to become a life-changing partner to an individual who is blind or has low vision.

Nowitzki is a big fan of dogs.

Guide Dogs for the Blind is a free, industry-leading guide dog school passionate about serving the visually impaired.

Nowitzki is starting his 20th season in the NBA with the Mavericks. The Mavericks open the regular season on Oct. 18 at Atlanta.

