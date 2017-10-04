More Videos

  • Mark Cuban unveils the Dallas Mavericks new locker room

    Cutting edge technology combines light, ventilation, aromatherapy, ergonomics, facial recognition, color psychology, to make the latest and greatest NBA locker room.

Cutting edge technology combines light, ventilation, aromatherapy, ergonomics, facial recognition, color psychology, to make the latest and greatest NBA locker room. Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com
Cutting edge technology combines light, ventilation, aromatherapy, ergonomics, facial recognition, color psychology, to make the latest and greatest NBA locker room. Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com

Dallas Mavericks

Yogi Ferrell and former Baylor forward proving draft not only path to NBA

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

October 04, 2017 10:27 PM

UPDATED October 04, 2017 10:45 PM

DALLAS

The Dallas Mavericks seem to have a thing for undrafted rookie magic.

Last season, Yogi Ferrell went from being undrafted to the NBA all-rookie second team.

He sparked the Dallas Mavericks right away — averaging 17.8 points, 5.0 assists and 1.8 steals through his first four games, all victories.

The Indiana product averaged 11.3 points, 4.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 29.0 minutes in 36 games with the Mavs, including 29 starts. He shot 40.3 percent behind the 3-point arc and 87.7 percent from the free-throw line.

“A lot of undrafted guys have made it,” Ferrell said. “So I’m just another guy that can prove you don’t have to be drafted to make it into this league.”

An all-rookie honor that made Ferrell the eighth player in franchise history to receive it — and the first since the 2003-04 season — the Mavericks point guard is looking to maintain his momentum into his second year.

“Biggest area I wanted to improve was vision — to see the court and be able to see everything — and to take advantage on what the defense gives us,” he said.

Ferrell scored 12 points and added two steals in 18 minutes Monday night as Dallas defeated Milwaukee 106-104.

On Wednesday night, He added 10 points and three assists in 18 minutes Wednesday night as the Mavericks routed the Chicago Bulls 118-71 in Dallas’ second game of the NBA preseason.

Dallas has eight point guards on the roster. “I don’t think Yogi is fazed at all,” coach Rick Carlisle said “He just goes at it, and that’s one of the things I like about him.”

Former Baylor All-American Johnathan Motley hopes to be this year’s Yogi Ferrell or Dorian Finney-Smith, who went undrafted in 2016 but made the Mavs’ roster.

After Motley went undrafted in June’s NBA draft, the Houston native played on the Mavericks’ summer league teams in Las Vegas and Orlando, which went a combined 10-1.

In six games in Las Vegas, Motley averaged 7.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and shot 58.8 percent from the field.

“He’s a tough kid and goes hard,” Carlisle said. “He’s extremely coachable and if you tell him what he needs to do, he’ll do it.”

Motley added 7.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks a game in four games while in Florida, and hit the game-winning shot with 0.3 seconds left in overtime as the Mavericks beat Detroit to win the Orlando title.

“It’s extremely helpful,” Motley said of the veterans on the team. “I take everything those guys have done and how they’ve approached things. I’m learning as much as I can.”

He scored nine points and five rebounds in nine minutes against the Bucks, and scored the game-winning basket with 4.3 seconds left.

“He has a knack for game winners,” Carlisle said.

Motley signed a two-way contract with Dallas in July, which means he’ll split time with the Mavericks and G-League affiliate Texas Legends.

“It’s a continuous grind,” Motley said. “I’ve been good, feel great and headed into the right direction. I know I can play and the numbers were there last year. I thought I was the best big in the country and I know I have the talent and ability.”

Along with Motley, Gian Clavell and P.J. Dozier are undrafted rookies on the Dallas preseason roster. Brandon Ashley went undrafted in 2015, but would be considered a rookie if he makes the regular-season roster.

“It’s great because it means we’re developing some guys and finding some diamonds in the rough, maybe some that people missed on and had an opportunity here,” Carlisle said.

Chicago

26

17

17

11

71

Dallas

30

19

25

44

118

Chicago

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Mirotic

23:02

2-8

2-2

5

1

7

Zipser

20:46

4-8

1-2

3

2

12

Lopez

21:21

5-7

2-6

1

3

12

Dunn

20:52

1-9

0-0

4

3

2

Holiday

22:48

3-8

0-0

6

4

7

Valentine

22:49

2-5

0-0

3

3

5

Grant

20:08

2-5

1-2

3

2

5

Felicio

19:39

2-5

0-1

3

4

4

Portis

19:13

4-10

0-0

5

0

9

Blakeney

14:19

1-9

0-0

1

2

2

Nwaba

8:18

1-1

0-0

1

1

2

Johnson

7:00

0-0

1-4

1

1

1

Arcidiacono

7:00

1-2

1-2

1

0

3

Eddie

7:00

0-3

0-0

0

1

0

Stone

5:45

0-1

0-0

2

1

0

Totals

240:00

28-81

8-19

39

28

71

Percentages: FG .346, FT .421. 3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Zipser 3-6, Holiday 1-2, Portis 1-4, Valentine 1-4, Mirotic 1-6, Arcidiacono 0-1, Blakeney 0-2, Eddie 0-2, Grant 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 17 (14 PTS). Blocked Shots: 11 (Grant 3, Portis 2, Arcidiacono, Dunn, Felicio, Johnson, Lopez, Stone). Turnovers: 17 (Dunn 2, Eddie 2, Felicio 2, Portis 2, Valentine 2, Arcidiacono, Grant, Holiday, Lopez, Nwaba, Stone, Zipser). Steals: 8 (Dunn 2, Zipser 2, Arcidiacono, Eddie, Holiday, Portis).

Dallas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Matthews

26:18

2-5

2-2

3

1

7

Barnes

26:18

6-10

4-4

4

0

17

Curry

24:35

1-7

0-0

3

0

2

Barea

18:51

3-7

4-6

3

0

11

Smith Jr.

18:05

5-9

2-3

2

2

14

Ferrell

17:40

4-6

0-1

2

0

10

Nowitzki

17:06

3-6

1-2

9

3

8

Noel

15:34

2-5

2-2

3

2

6

Powell

13:22

1-6

0-0

4

0

3

Wayns

11:04

2-3

0-0

3

2

6

Clavell

11:04

4-5

2-6

2

2

12

Harris

10:38

3-5

0-0

1

0

8

Kleber

8:30

2-4

0-0

3

1

6

Mejri

6:40

0-0

1-2

4

0

1

Withey

6:36

2-3

0-0

1

0

4

Dozier

5:45

1-1

0-0

1

0

3

Ashley

1:54

0-0

0-0

1

1

0

Totals

240:00

41-82

18-28

49

14

118

Percentages: FG .500, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 18-40, .450 (Wayns 2-2, Clavell 2-3, Ferrell 2-3, Harris 2-3, Kleber 2-3, Smith Jr. 2-4, Dozier 1-1, Barnes 1-2, Matthews 1-2, Barea 1-4, Nowitzki 1-4, Powell 1-5, Withey 0-1, Curry 0-3). Team Rebounds: 19. Team Turnovers: 16 (9 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Curry, Mejri). Turnovers: 16 (Smith Jr. 4, Barnes 2, Kleber 2, Matthews 2, Wayns 2, Ashley, Barea, Harris, Powell). Steals: 9 (Dozier 2, Smith Jr. 2, Clavell, Curry, Kleber, Noel, Powell). Att.—17,091 (19,200). Officials—JB DeRosa, Matt Boland, Zach Zarba

Johnathan Motley: the Mavericks' next undrafted rookie steal?

