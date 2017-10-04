Yogi Ferrell and former Baylor forward proving draft not only path to NBA

The Dallas Mavericks seem to have a thing for undrafted rookie magic.

Last season, Yogi Ferrell went from being undrafted to the NBA all-rookie second team.

He sparked the Dallas Mavericks right away — averaging 17.8 points, 5.0 assists and 1.8 steals through his first four games, all victories.

The Indiana product averaged 11.3 points, 4.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 29.0 minutes in 36 games with the Mavs, including 29 starts. He shot 40.3 percent behind the 3-point arc and 87.7 percent from the free-throw line.

“A lot of undrafted guys have made it,” Ferrell said. “So I’m just another guy that can prove you don’t have to be drafted to make it into this league.”

An all-rookie honor that made Ferrell the eighth player in franchise history to receive it — and the first since the 2003-04 season — the Mavericks point guard is looking to maintain his momentum into his second year.

“Biggest area I wanted to improve was vision — to see the court and be able to see everything — and to take advantage on what the defense gives us,” he said.

Ferrell scored 12 points and added two steals in 18 minutes Monday night as Dallas defeated Milwaukee 106-104.

On Wednesday night, He added 10 points and three assists in 18 minutes Wednesday night as the Mavericks routed the Chicago Bulls 118-71 in Dallas’ second game of the NBA preseason.

Dallas has eight point guards on the roster. “I don’t think Yogi is fazed at all,” coach Rick Carlisle said “He just goes at it, and that’s one of the things I like about him.”

Former Baylor All-American Johnathan Motley hopes to be this year’s Yogi Ferrell or Dorian Finney-Smith, who went undrafted in 2016 but made the Mavs’ roster.

After Motley went undrafted in June’s NBA draft, the Houston native played on the Mavericks’ summer league teams in Las Vegas and Orlando, which went a combined 10-1.

In six games in Las Vegas, Motley averaged 7.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and shot 58.8 percent from the field.

“He’s a tough kid and goes hard,” Carlisle said. “He’s extremely coachable and if you tell him what he needs to do, he’ll do it.”

Motley added 7.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks a game in four games while in Florida, and hit the game-winning shot with 0.3 seconds left in overtime as the Mavericks beat Detroit to win the Orlando title.

“It’s extremely helpful,” Motley said of the veterans on the team. “I take everything those guys have done and how they’ve approached things. I’m learning as much as I can.”

He scored nine points and five rebounds in nine minutes against the Bucks, and scored the game-winning basket with 4.3 seconds left.

“He has a knack for game winners,” Carlisle said.

Motley signed a two-way contract with Dallas in July, which means he’ll split time with the Mavericks and G-League affiliate Texas Legends.

“It’s a continuous grind,” Motley said. “I’ve been good, feel great and headed into the right direction. I know I can play and the numbers were there last year. I thought I was the best big in the country and I know I have the talent and ability.”

Along with Motley, Gian Clavell and P.J. Dozier are undrafted rookies on the Dallas preseason roster. Brandon Ashley went undrafted in 2015, but would be considered a rookie if he makes the regular-season roster.

“It’s great because it means we’re developing some guys and finding some diamonds in the rough, maybe some that people missed on and had an opportunity here,” Carlisle said.

Chicago 26 17 17 11 — 71 Dallas 30 19 25 44 — 118

Chicago Min FG-A FT-A R F Pt Mirotic 23:02 2-8 2-2 5 1 7 Zipser 20:46 4-8 1-2 3 2 12 Lopez 21:21 5-7 2-6 1 3 12 Dunn 20:52 1-9 0-0 4 3 2 Holiday 22:48 3-8 0-0 6 4 7 Valentine 22:49 2-5 0-0 3 3 5 Grant 20:08 2-5 1-2 3 2 5 Felicio 19:39 2-5 0-1 3 4 4 Portis 19:13 4-10 0-0 5 0 9 Blakeney 14:19 1-9 0-0 1 2 2 Nwaba 8:18 1-1 0-0 1 1 2 Johnson 7:00 0-0 1-4 1 1 1 Arcidiacono 7:00 1-2 1-2 1 0 3 Eddie 7:00 0-3 0-0 0 1 0 Stone 5:45 0-1 0-0 2 1 0 Totals 240:00 28-81 8-19 39 28 71

Percentages: FG .346, FT .421. 3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Zipser 3-6, Holiday 1-2, Portis 1-4, Valentine 1-4, Mirotic 1-6, Arcidiacono 0-1, Blakeney 0-2, Eddie 0-2, Grant 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 17 (14 PTS). Blocked Shots: 11 (Grant 3, Portis 2, Arcidiacono, Dunn, Felicio, Johnson, Lopez, Stone). Turnovers: 17 (Dunn 2, Eddie 2, Felicio 2, Portis 2, Valentine 2, Arcidiacono, Grant, Holiday, Lopez, Nwaba, Stone, Zipser). Steals: 8 (Dunn 2, Zipser 2, Arcidiacono, Eddie, Holiday, Portis).

Dallas Min FG-A FT-A R F Pt Matthews 26:18 2-5 2-2 3 1 7 Barnes 26:18 6-10 4-4 4 0 17 Curry 24:35 1-7 0-0 3 0 2 Barea 18:51 3-7 4-6 3 0 11 Smith Jr. 18:05 5-9 2-3 2 2 14 Ferrell 17:40 4-6 0-1 2 0 10 Nowitzki 17:06 3-6 1-2 9 3 8 Noel 15:34 2-5 2-2 3 2 6 Powell 13:22 1-6 0-0 4 0 3 Wayns 11:04 2-3 0-0 3 2 6 Clavell 11:04 4-5 2-6 2 2 12 Harris 10:38 3-5 0-0 1 0 8 Kleber 8:30 2-4 0-0 3 1 6 Mejri 6:40 0-0 1-2 4 0 1 Withey 6:36 2-3 0-0 1 0 4 Dozier 5:45 1-1 0-0 1 0 3 Ashley 1:54 0-0 0-0 1 1 0 Totals 240:00 41-82 18-28 49 14 118