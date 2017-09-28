Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has donated the team’s private to fly supplies to Puerto Rico multiple times after the island was devastated by massive storms.
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has donated the team’s private to fly supplies to Puerto Rico multiple times after the island was devastated by massive storms. Steve Nurenberg photo@star-telegram.com
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has donated the team’s private to fly supplies to Puerto Rico multiple times after the island was devastated by massive storms. Steve Nurenberg photo@star-telegram.com

Dallas Mavericks

Mark Cuban sending Puerto Rico relief supplies via Mavericks’ team jet

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

September 28, 2017 5:00 PM

The Dallas Mavericks are doing what they can to help the people of Puerto Rico after the Caribbean island was devastated by two massive storms.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban said the team plane will fly water, food and supplies, including temporary generators on Friday and again on Monday. Cuban let Maverick point guard J.J. Barea, the only native of Puerto Rico in the NBA, use the private jet earlier this week to take supplies to the country.

“I am lucky to have an owner like Mark Cuban that has gigantic planes and a bigger heart,” Barea told Mavs.com. “It took just one text to him and five minutes later we were in contact with everyone at the plane. A few hours later we were getting it loaded with food, water, and generators. We bought every generator we could find. We cleaned the shelves. We got it together very quickly.”

More Videos

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

Pause
NFL football fans talk about anthem protests 1:36

NFL football fans talk about anthem protests

A 'dreamer' and his wife talk about fears that DACA may end 2:22

A "dreamer" and his wife talk about fears that DACA may end

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Cardinals game? 0:41

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Cardinals game?

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27

MLB Commissioner Manfred talks about new Rangers ballpark 2:22

MLB Commissioner Manfred talks about new Rangers ballpark

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Pudge on Puerto Rico: 'It's totally destroyed' 1:35

Pudge on Puerto Rico: "It's totally destroyed"

TCU hitter Luken Baker describes recovery after season-ending injury 0:42

TCU hitter Luken Baker describes recovery after season-ending injury

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20

  • Pudge on Puerto Rico: "It's totally destroyed"

    Texas Rangers legend Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez said that his home country of Puerto Rico is still reeling after being slammed by Hurricane Maria (video by Jeff Wilson).

Pudge on Puerto Rico: "It's totally destroyed"

Texas Rangers legend Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez said that his home country of Puerto Rico is still reeling after being slammed by Hurricane Maria (video by Jeff Wilson).

jwilson@star-telegram.com

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Johnathan Motley: the Mavericks' next undrafted rookie steal?

View More Video