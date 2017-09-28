Mark Cuban sending Puerto Rico relief supplies via Mavericks’ team jet

The Dallas Mavericks are doing what they can to help the people of Puerto Rico after the Caribbean island was devastated by two massive storms.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban said the team plane will fly water, food and supplies, including temporary generators on Friday and again on Monday. Cuban let Maverick point guard J.J. Barea, the only native of Puerto Rico in the NBA, use the private jet earlier this week to take supplies to the country.

“I am lucky to have an owner like Mark Cuban that has gigantic planes and a bigger heart,” Barea told Mavs.com. “It took just one text to him and five minutes later we were in contact with everyone at the plane. A few hours later we were getting it loaded with food, water, and generators. We bought every generator we could find. We cleaned the shelves. We got it together very quickly.”