Mavericks’ Dennis Smith Jr. named to All-NBA Summer League team

Dallas Mavericks rookie guard Dennis Smith Jr. was named to the All-NBA Summer League team on Monday.

Smith, the ninth overall pick in the June draft out of North Carolina State, led the Mavericks to the semifinals of the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2017 tournament in Las Vegas.

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball was named Most Valuable Player. The 15th-seeded Lakers will play the 16th-seeded Portland Trail Blazers in the Championship Game at 9 p.m. tonight on ESPN.

Ball will not play due to a calf strain.

Joining Smith and Ball on the first team are John Collins (Atlanta Hawks), Josh Jackson (Phoenix Suns), and Caleb Swanigan (Portland).

The second team is composed of Cheick Diallo (New Orleans Pelicans), Bryn Forbes (San Antonio Spurs), Kyle Kuzma (L.A. Lakers), Wayne Selden Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies) and Jayson Tatum (Boston).